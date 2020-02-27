Netflix's new show I'm Not Okay With This hit the streaming platform yesterday and because it was only 7 episodes of 22 minutes each, Twitter is already done watching it. This dark comedy from the makers of Stranger Things and The End Of The F***ing World has hints of them both, apart from being a superhero origin story of sorts.

If you haven't binged it yet, read these 25 tweets before you do:

HAS ANYONE FINISHED #imnotokaywiththis HOLY SHIT I NEED TO TALK ABOUT IT HOLY FUCK — bianca (@bcubzz) February 26, 2020

#imnotokaywiththis is amazing but I need a second season ASAP because I’ve already finished the first pic.twitter.com/Z9RX30I9p7 — Larna Parkin (@LarnaParkin021) February 26, 2020

Watched the whole series of #imnotokaywiththis tonight so good, shorter than I expected and that fucking ending??? pic.twitter.com/e3o7YjhVjZ — angie mcg (@angiemcglan) February 26, 2020

I stan the Stanley the stoner ugh this guy is killing me ✊🏻 #ImNotOkayWithThis pic.twitter.com/PvIMZBnclq — 🐣 (@kvfcn) February 26, 2020

Name me a better duo than Stan and Sydney #ImNotOkayWithThis pic.twitter.com/YiETByRJLt — 🐣 (@kvfcn) February 26, 2020

Hi @netflix I know you just released #imnotokaywiththis today but when's the next season coming out. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xwsm7lGd0t — Kat Rose (@KatRose222) February 26, 2020

I need season 2 ASAP!!! #imnotokaywiththis — carla (@crlcrrnz) February 26, 2020

Just finished #imnotokaywiththis trippy show hope it gets a second season homecoming scene had me pic.twitter.com/eKIDZxcxQR — kool_aid[papi] (@grizzlyboi) February 27, 2020

So I'm watching #imnotokaywiththis when they played SOMEWHERE IN MY HEART I lost it !!!! This show literally has the best playlist ! pic.twitter.com/iVOCbJIcad — melancholy. (@dispirited29) February 26, 2020

Just watched whole first season. Love it so freaking much 👌🏻💗 and Stanley is the best boy 🙈#imnotokaywiththis #Netflix pic.twitter.com/q0AzCPBq4T — Su 🥀 (@Kirai_nee_san) February 26, 2020

when sydney needed to calm down so she told herself to think happy thoughts and then went back in her memories to that moment when her little brother was laughing.....that shit went straight to my heart and now i wanna cry:’)#imnotokaywiththis — sude #oldme (@sudeuhl) February 26, 2020

So, I just finished I’m not okay with this and bRO THIS SHIT GOOD #imnotokaywiththis — Pendulum (@Pymeis2) February 27, 2020

OMFG me and my sister just binged #imnotokaywiththis and the ending is just AAAAAAAAAAA FUCK! We were shook to the core! — Assortment of random things (@Lyfe_Buster) February 27, 2020

Lord Jesus Netflix’s #imnotokaywiththis is so fricking good I’m legit hooked !!!!!!🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/Ev4Bqvukv8 — Leslie xD (@_leslie_smile) February 26, 2020

I finished #imnotokaywiththis and I don't know what to do with this information. SEASON 2 PLEASE. — Gabby⁷ ₁₂₇ (@gabby_stevenss) February 26, 2020

Watch the trailer here:

Time to get binge-watching.