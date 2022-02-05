The internet is talking a lot about Rocket Boys - and it's got all the reasons to create a buzz. The period drama is about the journey of the two Indian physicists - Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, played by Jim Sarbh and Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, played by Ishwak Singh. The show has keenly focused on the growth of the country, led by the two physicists during a time in the country when science wasn't a priority. 

Rocket Boys on SonyLIV
Source: Hindustan Times

Rocket Boys which is available on SonyLIV, will definitely impress you with the brilliant casting and storytelling. We definitely won't spill the entire plot before you go watch the show. But all we've got to say is - among all the things being talked about the show, eventful is the general consensus.

Here are all the tweets you should read before you watch Rocket Boys:

What else can we say other than the fact that Twitterati clearly loves the show. 