The internet is talking a lot about Rocket Boys - and it's got all the reasons to create a buzz. The period drama is about the journey of the two Indian physicists - Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, played by Jim Sarbh and Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, played by Ishwak Singh. The show has keenly focused on the growth of the country, led by the two physicists during a time in the country when science wasn't a priority.

Rocket Boys which is available on SonyLIV, will definitely impress you with the brilliant casting and storytelling. We definitely won't spill the entire plot before you go watch the show. But all we've got to say is - among all the things being talked about the show, eventful is the general consensus.

Here are all the tweets you should read before you watch Rocket Boys:

#RocketBoys deserves global acclaim, worthy of everyones attention, a story India & Indians will be extremely proud of. Performed so beautifully, this in my eyes is simply flawless. #JimSarbh with a performance for the ages! I'm absolutely blown away ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dgk2dtm22K — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 4, 2022

#Rocketboys is one of the most meticulously executed shows we’ve made so far. @realabhaypannu is a director to watch out for. @IshwakSingh @jimSarbh and overall performances are terrific. Writing, production design and cinematography are the hallmark of this compelling show. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 4, 2022

How good was @jimSarbh in #RocketBoys

All the other actors were really good but he was on a different level.

People will now remember Homi Bhabha with your face and accent for sure 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tX48bm150V — Arjun R (@arjun_rmsh) February 4, 2022

#RocketBoys What a delight it is to see the story of india's mad scientists. Aftr a long time a webseries which is crafted wonderfully. Take a bow @jimSarbh & @IshwakSingh ur portrayals of Dr Bhabha & Vikram Sarabhai are enchanting. Already a 9.7 on imdb. Well done n must watch. pic.twitter.com/IYwa7YRX5u — Gaurav Mathur (@neoman25) February 5, 2022

I had no idea that they were such good friends. Anything big or small but they were there for each other. From calling Homi as sir to finally becoming his family. They always kept influencing each other's choices. They kept inspiring each other. #RocketBoys pic.twitter.com/dP9VHLcFOT — 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓲 | Ananya's day 🥳 (@Kriti_SNS) February 5, 2022

While many may witness #RocketBoys as a show about science & technology but I’m sorry to disappoint the many science geeks, it’s a show about drive, ambition & how brilliance thrives outside the mainstream. @jimSarbh & @IshwakSingh are illuminating and that ain’t ‘Rocket Science’ pic.twitter.com/sjMgCa97RW — Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) February 4, 2022

#RocketBoys

4 episodes done and I'm completely hooked. Simply flawless, one of the best series to come out of India.

Gets the science right without oversimplification or bombarding with jargon is, #Jimsarbh's performance is😍 pic.twitter.com/mBCXaOIpbc — Ishaan Jain (@ishaan17_) February 4, 2022

#RocketBoys another best web series from @SonyLIV loved it🙌 @jimsarbh @IshwakSingh @ReginaCassandra did a phenomenal job 👏so intriguing made me binge watched, especially intro of kalam sir made me goosebumps 😍 hope S2 happens..#RocketBoysOnSonyLIV

Recommended ❗❗❗ — Aswin (@Aswin6339) February 4, 2022

#RocketBoys is outstanding!

@jimSarbh and @IshwakSingh deliver the performance of a lifetime as Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai. One of the best Indian OTT series I've seen in a really long time after #Scam92 and #FamilyMan . — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) February 5, 2022

Watched 4 episodes of #RocketBoys



Greatly emotive

Impeccable background scores

Pure Indianness !



Just Brilliant @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/AxIcACvwBB — Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanh) February 4, 2022

Thoroughly enjoyed #RocketBoys. Well researched, sincere and full of heart. @jimSarbh is so brilliant in every frame. It’s been a while since a show worked for me in its entirety. Congratulations @nikkhiladvani Abhay Pannu, @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani . This one is a winner! — Mohar Basu (@MoharBasu) February 5, 2022

Rare to see everything come together so seamlessly. Stunning performances by the entire cast, magical soundtrack and goosebump inducing presentation of history! Definitely watch #RocketBoys on @SonyLIV — Dev Bhatia (@devbhatia) February 4, 2022

‘Rocket boys’ on sony liv is such a treat to watch!! Splendid! #RocketBoys — girish patil (@ngirish88) February 5, 2022

#RocketBoys on @SonyLIV is a gem. The story of India told through two of her best scientists. @jimSarbh nailed it !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0YoOVzSYJH — Sexy sawarni (@Che_guevera69) February 5, 2022

@SonyLIV what magnificent content!!

Binged #RocketBoys ...Honestly @jimSarbh you had me at "A tryst with Destiny" episode.... That Dr. APJ A kalam's into!! Powerful content, power execution. Kudos to the cast & crew.🥺❤ — Tuhin Deb (@tuhinkrdeb) February 5, 2022

What else can we say other than the fact that Twitterati clearly loves the show.