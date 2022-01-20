SonyLiv has finally released the trailer of its latest web series Rocket Boys and we can't keep calm. The story revolves around two of India's most renowned scientists: the nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha and physicist and astronomer Vikram Sarabhai.

The first look of the series is as explosive as the atomic bomb Bhabha is shown to be working on in the trailer. With Jim Sarbh as Bhabha and Ishwak Singh as Sarabhai, the bar has already been set, which screams superb.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse into how the two scientists first met and became friends, and their journey into making India a nuclear superpower. Revolving around the trials and tribulations these two face on the way, the show is one of the few projects on historical scientific personalities of India.

The trailer begins with Vikram Sarabhai doing rocket experiments in front his friends, which is enough to spike an interest in the series. Later, we get interesting exchanges between the two extraordinary men as they intellectually challenge each other on the way.

Moving further into their lives, we see how the paths of Bhabha and Sarabhai get entwined due to their passion for physics and move away simultaneously, due to their varying life choices. And TBH, I got goosebumps watching the trailer.

Interestingly, we even get glimpses of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and even our beloved late President APJ Abdul Kalam.

With a satisfying mix of science, power, politics, romance and friendship, Rocket Boys is a show we are waiting for. And I believe it will spark our interest in physics that we lost after high school. No thanks, I'll watch the show for its plot.

The series releases on 4th February on SonyLiv. Watch the trailer here:

All images are taken from the trailer on YouTube.