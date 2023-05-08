It’s time to welcome the weekend cheer with a brand-new crime drama – Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.
The show revolves around a ruthless and badass mother-in-law and two of her meeker daughters-in-law, who run a drug cartel. The show, which gave an interesting spin to our desi saas-bahu concept, also has a female-led cast running a drug cartel, which is the first of its kind.
Directed by Homi Adajania, this series features Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.
Here are some tweets that one must definitely read before streaming it:
Who are you watching this badass crime drama with?