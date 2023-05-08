It’s time to welcome the weekend cheer with a brand-new crime drama – Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.

The show revolves around a ruthless and badass mother-in-law and two of her meeker daughters-in-law, who run a drug cartel. The show, which gave an interesting spin to our desi saas-bahu concept, also has a female-led cast running a drug cartel, which is the first of its kind.

Directed by Homi Adajania, this series features Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

#SaasBahuAurFlamingo has some of the best action direction I've seen in an Indian show. Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, & Isha Talwar kick insane amounts of ass. That's all I'll say here. Baaki review mein padh lo. https://t.co/BpBDgIJLLs — Pramit (@pramitheus) May 5, 2023

Super glad that I decided to binge-watch #HomiAdajania's #SaasBahuAurFlamingo! @DisneyPlusHS gets it right this time with a terrific #DimpleKapadia, @itsishatalwar, @angira_dhar, #RadhikaMadan leading from the front!



Hope there is a season 2 already in the works! — Avinash Ramachandran (@Avinash_R13) May 5, 2023

#SaasBahuAurFlamingo …. Finally a good series after damn sooo long, love it … @DisneyPlusHS — BingeMaker (@ganeshdheeraj) May 4, 2023

SaaS Bahu aur flamingo series quick review#SaasBahuAurFlamingo

अगर आपको बहुत स्लो स्लो वाली क्राइम, सस्पेंस सीरीज देखनी है तो आप इसे देख सकते हैं। — Baror Facts (@BarorFacts) May 5, 2023

Saas, Bahu, Aur Flamingo” is a story about what makes regular people remarkable in a world full of passion and turbulence#SBFOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/6qDoZMazol — Rajjen (@virajjaatt828) May 5, 2023

make you laugh, provoke you to think, and take you on a rollercoaster ride-watching experience. That's what Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo does.#SBFOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/RufFiELfvD — pushkar rathore (@suyashnk) May 5, 2023

Guys 'Saas bahu aur flamingo' streaming on hotstar. If you haven't seen it yet, you must watch this!!#SBFOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/piIjnLmBTg — mousumi Gaonkar (@sumanga23) May 5, 2023

Playing small but impactful role of Goti in bhool bhulaiya to playing serious role of villain in Saas, bahu aur Flamingo Jimit Trivedi came a long way 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MNXJJTc1EM — Divya Jam (@Secret_shadow10) April 26, 2023

Saas Bahu aur Flamingo literally said “Let the Matriarchy Begin” .

Hawtdamn!!! — Shreya Sengar (@shreyanigans) May 4, 2023

Watching Saas , Bahu Aur Flamingo for the good plot will be the secondary reason 🔥. First being the performance of Dimple Kapadia 🔥🤌 pic.twitter.com/42TdQtr1rt — Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) April 27, 2023

From playing pappi ji in tanu weds manu to playing this badass character in Saas Bahu aur Flamingo, Deepak Dobriyal has come a long way 🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/eWinyVPOzR — Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) April 26, 2023

From watching the last ball thriller everyday to Saas Bahu aur Flamingo 🔥 I can't wait for this beautifully chaotic story to unfold🤲 pic.twitter.com/nL5hrnwfSY — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) April 27, 2023

