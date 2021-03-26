Saina, Amol Gupte's biopic on one of India's ace badminton players Saina Nehwal, released in theatres today (26th March).
The film stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead and it is based on Saina Nehwal's life and her struggles. Wondering if you should watch the film or skip it? Here are some tweets you can read before you make a decision.
#SainaReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2... #Saina @ParineetiChopra is a PERFORMER.— H A B I L E (@almuyhi1) March 26, 2021
Award Winner.
Done watching #Saina :— [email protected] (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) March 25, 2021
Surprisingly, Good. I was expecting an average film from the trailer but it came out better than that. Saina is high on emotions but lacks the intelligent choreography. Finally, something good in Bollywoodq after 14 months since #Tanhaji
RATING- 6/10* pic.twitter.com/zTuvivfeFN
Reviewing a film on the professional front, after ages... So here it goes. #Saina Movie Review: It's an ace for @ParineetiChopra with this #AmoleGupte directed #SainaNehwal Biopic. Read full review of the film below:— Himesh (@HimeshMankad) March 25, 2021
3.5 stars (⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟)https://t.co/sCaTvr2zqj
#Saina #SainaReview— Filmy imran Ali (@AliFilmy) March 26, 2021
Honest movie Review : ⭐⭐⭐⭐#ParineetiChopra
Awesome performance, great Acting & nice Story 👌👌👌
This movie vfx perfect @vfx_redchillies @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/eXvAkB2Z45
One word review of #Saina :— H A B I L E (@almuyhi1) March 25, 2021
"IMPRESSIVE"
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½@ParineetiChopra #AmoleGupte @TSeries @NSaina @meghna1malik @ManavKaul19 #BhushanKumar @eshannaqvi @deepabhatia11 pic.twitter.com/eKxPO00nyQ
#Saina is INSPIRING with plot, Direction and Act #ParineetiChopra again delivered Epic performance after TGOTT also songs were amazing with beautiful lyrics background music also good, Screenplay is fantastic as requirements— Bollywood Reporter (@TBR_Offic1al) March 26, 2021
Rate - 🌟🌟🌟(3/5) #SainaReview pic.twitter.com/FEg14HHDXM
#Saina - MARVELLOUS ! High on emotions and desire , this @ParineetiChopra starrer is actually a best film from Bollywood in the last 1 year . Deals with the topsy turvy life of Nehwal with its simple yet interesting life story , good screenplay and excellent direction. pic.twitter.com/H51yOVcrU6— Haseena Malik (@HaseenaMalik8) March 26, 2021
#SainaReview - ⭐️ 1 star— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 26, 2021
This film script & dialogues were suitable for a wrestling film but at the last moment i guess makers changed the sport & made a biopic on a badminton player . Is film ka ek hi dhey hai, audience ko maar dena. Watch at your own risk. #Saina pic.twitter.com/W4FrbIENi0
What A Performer She is 👀✨— Kung Fu Pandya (@HelenaShelbey) March 26, 2021
Keep moving forward and never give up in doing whatever you are doing. ♥️ @ParineetiChopra #SainaReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.5 /5 🔥#MustWatch #Saina
#SainaReview : #SainaMovie is a truly inspirational story about rise of a middle class girl from humble roots to becoming india's first woman #badminton champion.— Rajesh Ahuja (@raju0524) March 26, 2021
My rating 3,5/5 @ParineetiChopra #ParineetiChopra #amolgupte #SainaNehwal @NSaina https://t.co/0X14aewAE5 pic.twitter.com/pXCjJywaAV
#Saina : Motivational— Aman Rao (@_amanrao) March 26, 2021
🌟🌟🌟🌟
Excellent performance and what a great presentation of such an inspirational journey of #SainaNehwal by #ParineetiChopra
Strongly recommend you all to have this Wonderful experience in Cinemas :)#SainaReview #SainaMovie pic.twitter.com/AoQOnmwjvB
#Saina review: Excellent🔥🔥— Aman Rao (@_amanrao) March 26, 2021
🌟🌟🌟🌟
Dialogues - Acting - Emotion well presented and perfect example of sports based movie making@ParineetiChopra did an outstanding job here
Strongly Recommend to have this wonderful experience of Hard work journey in Cinemas ❤️#bollywoodnews pic.twitter.com/BqiUdb2PiD
#SainaReview : ⭐⭐⭐1/2... #Saina is very inspiring , capture's her struggle more than her glory which will keep you hooked to the seat throughout the movie. @ParineetiChopra is just flawless as we can imagine how much she practiced to imitate @NSaina in her body language. 👍— Alwaysbollywod (@alwaysbollywood) March 26, 2021
#Saina is inspiring and excellent film. @ParineetiChopra has done great job in the film. Performance of #manavkaul and direction of #Amolegupte is also good.— Pankaj Pandey (@ZhakkasBolly) March 25, 2021
Rating - 3.5 star#SainaMovie #SainaReview @TSeries @NSaina
It's not about entertainment, but an effort by educators to inspire millions & millions of young girls. It's not about the box office. It's all about the core of education which is "to inspire". #SainaReview— Francis Joseph (@Francis_Joseph) March 26, 2021
Thank you @NSaina @Sujay_Jairaj #AmoleGupte @SirPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/TtxaejOiqU
#Saina now in the cinemas 🏸— SHIVA DUTTA 🌠 (@imshiva17) March 26, 2021
A simple film that will definitely touch your heart, beautifully told.
Brilliant work by #ParineetiChopra
as #SainaNehwal on screen,
Splendid performance...#SainaReview ⭐⭐⭐ Must Watch
@ParineetiChopra @NSaina pic.twitter.com/legsr9eBaT
Have you seen it yet?