Netflix's The Crown, which talks about the life and royalty of Queen Elizabeth 2 is out with Season 4 of its series. The cast includes Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

If you're wondering whether to watch the series, here are some tweets to help you out. 