Netflix's The Crown, which talks about the life and royalty of Queen Elizabeth 2 is out with Season 4 of its series. The cast includes Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.
If you're wondering whether to watch the series, here are some tweets to help you out.
Finally watching #TheCrownNetflix, and I must say this is the first season that I’ve actually enjoyed watching (so far).— Robyn (@robyn_bird22) November 17, 2020
My wife and I binged S4E6-10 of The Crown tonight. Nobody resigned, got fired or died while I was offline. Slightly surprising, that. #TheCrownNetflix— Edward Quentin (@ecq023) November 17, 2020
Prince Andrew landing a chopper outside Queen’s castle to meet his mother weirdly reminded me of SRK’s entry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. #TheCrownNetflix— Smriti Kannan Advait (@SmritiKannan_AD) November 17, 2020
Wow, absolutely LOVED the season finale of #TheCrown. When Princess Diana murdered the entire royal family at the Christmas party and burned down their little castle, I was like “that’s my girl.” 10/10.— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) November 16, 2020
Diana: *breathes*— lauren (@spectacularLo) November 16, 2020
Charles:#TheCrown pic.twitter.com/lsSvim0HFn
Just finished the second episode of Season 4 of #TheCrownNetflix and seeing the paparazzi snapping pics of Diana and knowing how it all will end gave a horrible sense of melancholy. #TheCrown @TheCrownNetflix— RyRyEberhart (@RyanEberhart3) November 17, 2020
Just finishing the 4th episode of #TheCrownNetflix and may I just say: these people are so *painful!*😬— Benedict Cumberbatch’s Hair (@zago_vasna) November 17, 2020
It’s completely brilliant and #OliviaColman should win every possible award.
Yeah sex is cool but have you ever watched the Queen tell Prince Charles that he’s a spoiled, immature man who endlessly complains unnecessarily #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/dFgVZvOs4a— lauren (@spectacularLo) November 17, 2020
Episode 5 is a masterpiece so far. #TheCrownNetflix— Defund the NYPD (@PeaceLoveCarol) November 17, 2020
I finished watching season four of #TheCrownNetflix!! It was so good. Diana as so young when they met. I do have a new respect for Princess Margaret as well. HBC was so wonderful!!— just me (@Terrij7Terri) November 17, 2020
Anne was pouring her heart out to her mom, and the Queen just sat there blank s4 ep4 #TheCrownNetflix— Shan ♒ (@HelloItsMeShan) November 17, 2020
This season of #TheCrownNetflix is so good so far.— R|B (@RonicaB_) November 17, 2020
Diana was a whole child!— Ony-Poo (@OnytheNaija) November 17, 2020
Wow!#TheCrownNetflix
Episode 3 of #TheCrownNetflix has me HOT with Charles 😡 Left Diana hanging for 6 weeks, pushed her to hangout with his ex, buying gifts for said ex. Like WTF?!— T R E Y (@Tr3Greg) November 16, 2020
Everything bout #TheCrownNetflix just have me.— keive Exquisite (@tunus18) November 17, 2020
Rarely have I felt as tense as I did watching that Camilla-Diana lunch #TheCrownNetflix— Andrew Pardue (@ABPardue) November 17, 2020
Imagine being a royal courtier & spending 20+ years trying to save Prince Charles’s image only for #TheCrown to hammer it all away a couple of episodes into Season 4 😂😂— 💛Hαƙυɳα💛 (@HakunaTheFckNot) November 16, 2020