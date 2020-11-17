Netflix's The Crown, which talks about the life and royalty of Queen Elizabeth 2 is out with Season 4 of its series. The cast includes Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

If you're wondering whether to watch the series, here are some tweets to help you out.

Finally watching #TheCrownNetflix, and I must say this is the first season that I’ve actually enjoyed watching (so far). — Robyn (@robyn_bird22) November 17, 2020

My wife and I binged S4E6-10 of The Crown tonight. Nobody resigned, got fired or died while I was offline. Slightly surprising, that. #TheCrownNetflix — Edward Quentin (@ecq023) November 17, 2020

Prince Andrew landing a chopper outside Queen’s castle to meet his mother weirdly reminded me of SRK’s entry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. #TheCrownNetflix — Smriti Kannan Advait (@SmritiKannan_AD) November 17, 2020

Wow, absolutely LOVED the season finale of #TheCrown. When Princess Diana murdered the entire royal family at the Christmas party and burned down their little castle, I was like “that’s my girl.” 10/10. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) November 16, 2020

Just finished the second episode of Season 4 of #TheCrownNetflix and seeing the paparazzi snapping pics of Diana and knowing how it all will end gave a horrible sense of melancholy. #TheCrown @TheCrownNetflix — RyRyEberhart (@RyanEberhart3) November 17, 2020

Just finishing the 4th episode of #TheCrownNetflix and may I just say: these people are so *painful!*😬



It’s completely brilliant and #OliviaColman should win every possible award. — Benedict Cumberbatch’s Hair (@zago_vasna) November 17, 2020

Yeah sex is cool but have you ever watched the Queen tell Prince Charles that he’s a spoiled, immature man who endlessly complains unnecessarily #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/dFgVZvOs4a — lauren (@spectacularLo) November 17, 2020

Episode 5 is a masterpiece so far. #TheCrownNetflix — Defund the NYPD (@PeaceLoveCarol) November 17, 2020

I finished watching season four of #TheCrownNetflix!! It was so good. Diana as so young when they met. I do have a new respect for Princess Margaret as well. HBC was so wonderful!! — just me (@Terrij7Terri) November 17, 2020

Anne was pouring her heart out to her mom, and the Queen just sat there blank s4 ep4 #TheCrownNetflix — Shan ♒ (@HelloItsMeShan) November 17, 2020

This season of #TheCrownNetflix is so good so far. — R|B (@RonicaB_) November 17, 2020

Episode 3 of #TheCrownNetflix has me HOT with Charles 😡 Left Diana hanging for 6 weeks, pushed her to hangout with his ex, buying gifts for said ex. Like WTF?! — T R E Y (@Tr3Greg) November 16, 2020

Everything bout #TheCrownNetflix just have me. — keive Exquisite (@tunus18) November 17, 2020

Rarely have I felt as tense as I did watching that Camilla-Diana lunch #TheCrownNetflix — Andrew Pardue (@ABPardue) November 17, 2020