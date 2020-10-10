Created by Mike Flanagan, Netflix's horror-drama web series, The Haunting of Bly Manor released yesterday. The show is loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

The series stars Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve and Rahul Kohli in lead roles, among others. It's basically a follow-up series to The Haunting of Hill House. And, it is also the second entry in The Haunting anthology series.

So, in case you're wondering how good or bad the show is and if it's worth your time, here are some tweets that you can read before making your choice.

Why is #BlyManor so good that I can't turn it off and go to bed even though I am dead tired — 👻🎃Spooky Comrade Kat 🌹 (@breakavector) October 10, 2020

Ok... so @haunting of #BlyManor is the EXACT same story as @TurningMovie 🤔 wtf ? — Amanda Maxwell (@amandamaxwell10) October 10, 2020

#BlyManor @RahulKohli13 finished BINGE watching Bly Manor. (it's freaking 6am rn) pitching in to say 1. IM IN FLOODS OF TEARS. 2. You absolutely killed it dude. the whole cast did - but I'm a longtime izombie fan and when I saw you on screen i was like 'RAHUL'. A++++ — Keira (@artlefty) October 10, 2020

All said and done, Bly Manor is an objectively cool story but it’s no Hill House. No emotional connection to the characters. Hill House was about a family, stricken by grief and (not) healing from trauma, who were haunted. Bly Manor is just a ghost story. @haunting #BlyManor — Bobby Light (@B0BBY_LIGHT) October 10, 2020

@jujumarie88 just started #BlyManor episode 5 and...wtf is going on? Can someone give me some insight? I've been trying to work the symbolism angle but nothing makes sense. — Tom Diveley (D)|BLM👽🛸🖖✊🇺🇸 (@RTDiveley87) October 10, 2020

Yeah I wanted all of #BlyManor in one day and WOW. That was BEAUTIFUL. — Brittany S. Pierce (@damnithannah) October 10, 2020

I really can't stop thinking about how wonderful #BlyManor was. I was scared that it'd only live in the great shadow cast by #HillHouse, but it was deeply complex, intense, and it carried the torch with magnificent ease. I'm still in awe of the effect Bly had on my emotions. — Julia (@pipzt3r) October 10, 2020

Just finished #TheHauntingofBlyManor



I will say that Hill House was more terrifying than Bly Manor. #BlyManor was a great story, just fantastic writing and great use of shots to try and find the hidden ghosts. That ending 🥺 — Amanda Lynne 💋 (@amandakihl) October 10, 2020

#BlyManor isn’t just a ghost story. It’s also very emotional.😭 — My Clever Detective🤡🎈🇨🇦 (@LittleUrchin666) October 10, 2020

Creepy kids, doll collection and a big empty mansion = perfect recipe for nightmares #BlyManor #netflix — John Haywood (@JHay97) October 10, 2020

I’m trynna figure out why #BlyManor isn’t hitting as hard as #HillHouse ...and it’s occurred to me that I would have to give a shit about these weird ass kids. — Kaleigh. 🍍 (@pineappleposer) October 10, 2020

#BlyManor is already so so much better than Hill House. The STORY and the MYSTERY !! Obsessed! — Love, Douglas (@TMHToDougie) October 10, 2020

#BlyManor is not as good as #TheHauntingOfHillHouse. I’m five episodes in and it’s getting boring.😩 — My Clever Detective🤡🎈🇨🇦 (@LittleUrchin666) October 10, 2020

I can’t do this mate it is 2am I’m tired I don’t want to see a ghost in me dreams Fam, fuck it you see what you make me do @RahulKohli13 #TheHauntingofBlyManor pic.twitter.com/NbNgpXoMkS — Nico (@nick07400) October 10, 2020

It’s nearly 2 am... I might as well watch a bit more of #TheHauntingofBlyManor 👻 — Ashley ‘THE PICTORIAL QUEEN’ (@ashleyhawmakeup) October 10, 2020

the faceless ghosts are so creepy... kate is the lady lake, isn't she? #TheHauntingofBlyManor pic.twitter.com/N6HDAxBd3w — andrea👻 bly manor spoilers (@reganbenoist) October 10, 2020

That last, “You. Me. Us”. Killed me and now I need several days to process all of this. #TheHauntingofBlyManor pic.twitter.com/pj8D9MGYHI — Sam 🥃🦄 (@Sam_dmello) October 10, 2020

Did anyone else catch themselves yelling “WE DON’T GO IN THE OLD WING” at Dani during the first episode of #TheHauntingofBlyManor — ♡ sick boy ♡ BLM (@Cr00kedSkeleton) October 10, 2020

Something in me is saying Hannah is a ghost or SOMETHING... SOMETHING!!!! #TheHauntingofBlyManor — Davida S. Pumpkins (@SomeLikeItN3rdy) October 10, 2020

Me to the ghost of Eddie every time he appears...#TheHauntingofBlyManor pic.twitter.com/ghyibJgwIF — Erin Jones (@ejones51) October 10, 2020

Watched 3 episodes of #TheHauntingofBlyManor, never sleeping again. 👻 — Jami (@digitaljami) October 10, 2020

Bro these kids are scary nah I woulda left that night fuck that!!!!! #TheHauntingofBlyManor — mobby flay (@mulaapronto) October 10, 2020

when youre trying to get your lady lovin' on... but youre dead ex fiance swoops in an twat-swats you



heckin' rude af! #TheHauntingofBlyManor pic.twitter.com/nG8UqXinJJ — 🦇🖤🌈Amber Craig🦇🖤🌈 (@Kittie9000) October 10, 2020

My official review of #TheHauntingofBlyManor is : pic.twitter.com/O9UWA8TL9j — jester lavorre cultist (@penelopesalvez) October 10, 2020

Me: nothing will make me cry more than hill house

Bly manor: #TheHauntingofBlyManor @haunting pic.twitter.com/Cr6V619P5D — Taylor Tot (@collettemyheart) October 10, 2020

I just finished #TheHauntingofBlyManor and I’m so emotionally drained. I haven’t stopped crying since. How am I supposed to recover from this? pic.twitter.com/vlwJrQzbf5 — Ashley (@AshleighMariee1) October 10, 2020

Can’t believe I binged the entirety of The Haunting of Bly Manor all by myself today. If I go dream hopping tonight, I know why 😅👻 #TheHauntingofBlyManor pic.twitter.com/zPQtkNmQkW — Courtney A. Olivo 💖 (@CourtneyAnn1997) October 10, 2020

Weekend plans sorted!