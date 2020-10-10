Created by Mike Flanagan, Netflix's horror-drama web series, The Haunting of Bly Manor released yesterday. The show is loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

The series stars Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve and Rahul Kohli in lead roles, among others. It's basically a follow-up series to The Haunting of Hill House. And, it is also the second entry in The Haunting anthology series. 

So, in case you're wondering how good or bad the show is and if it's worth your time, here are some tweets that you can read before making your choice. 

Weekend plans sorted!