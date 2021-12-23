The long-awaited fourth movie in the groundbreaking franchise, The Matrix Resurrections is finally out in theatres now. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the science-fiction action movie features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in pivotal roles. 

This action movie, which is the sequel to The Matrix Revolutions (2003), is the fourth instalment in The Matrix movie series.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

When are you booking tickets for this one?