The long-awaited fourth movie in the groundbreaking franchise, The Matrix Resurrections is finally out in theatres now. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the science-fiction action movie features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in pivotal roles.

This action movie, which is the sequel to The Matrix Revolutions (2003), is the fourth instalment in The Matrix movie series.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

I liked #TheMatrixResurrections a lot. It’s not phenomenal by any means, and if you’re looking for a significant advancement of the overall story that’s not really here, but I get an enjoyable dose of nostalgia and enjoyed my time in the theater. — Jake Bogdonoff (@BogdonoffJake) December 23, 2021

I'm so proud of you Priyanka Chopra. #TheMatrixResurrections is huge franchise and your character is so important in the story. Your poster in Timesquare is magnificent 🙌🙌🙌

You deserve a standing ovation lady ❤️. https://t.co/YC5bJPzFPG pic.twitter.com/If0mJlFFU4 — Kc❤️#Moonshine (@UrKcHeart) December 23, 2021

HOLY FUCK #TheMatrixResurrections blew my fucking mind. I still can't fully process just yet what I just watched. Other than it was fucking brilliant, as much as a mind fuck as the first, and go fucking see it!!! — Tyler Spyder (@Tylerspyder) December 23, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections really suffers without Yuen Woo Pings fight choreo and visual framing of the fights. The John Wick fighting style is REALLY not a part of the Matrix martial art DNA. It's one of the most disappointing parts of the sequel. — Chromecastica (@AasimirSeraph) December 23, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a movie where, if you expect this to be more of the first movie's gun action and less of the philosophy, you're going to feel really cheated — Mx. Phizoto (@fizoto) December 23, 2021

I was 10 years old when the first Matrix came out... 🤯 Im flippin 33 right now watching the newest Matrix and the concept holds up so well even 20 plus years later... #TheMatrixResurrections #TheMatrix #NEO — Katherine Broderick (@broderick_kc) December 23, 2021

oh btw #TheMatrixResurrections was horrible, complete money grab — 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄  (@FrankiesTwoLoud) December 23, 2021

I just watched it now, it was amazing #TheMatrix Jessica was a badass & our girl nailed it too. #sati #PriyankaChopra — Nolan (@Avocados98) December 22, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections was an intriguing coda to the Matrix trilogy. It was weird and imperfect, but it was ambitious and had a great emotional through line. I had a good time.



I won’t hold it against people who hate it, though🤣. pic.twitter.com/l9daXP8lky — EquesTron (@EquesTr0n) December 23, 2021

The matrix resurrections went relentlessly smooth in a masterpiece kind of way #TheMatrixResurrections @hbomax @TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/dpn1pleR9y — Bruce Wayne (@phantomscosmos) December 23, 2021

I saw it, I loved it, now it’s time to paint the sky with rainbows! 😏💖 #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/bctFvyDCn3 — 🏳️‍🌈✨Cody✨🏳️‍⚧️ (@CodySDax) December 23, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is goody if you are a fan of Lana Wachowski’s work you will love it. — Pop Junkie (@popjunkie42) December 23, 2021

I just finished watching #thematrixresurrections and man... that movie was hot garbage. I wasn't a fan of the 3rd and hoped this would course correct in some way but it just did not. Summary: Watch it if you're a matrix fan but it's nothing to talk about. — *MysticSpade* (@TheMysticSpade) December 23, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections was exactly what I was hoping for, it felt right. — ArtificerS (@SArtificer) December 23, 2021

wow, it was so bad ass. I had so many different emotions throughout the whole movie, anxious, laughing, amazement, I almost cried a couple of times😅 If this is really the end of the Matrix franchise, I would be very happy with it. #TheMatrixResurrections #TheMatrix — A2Z (@SkulLuckid) December 23, 2021

The Matrix: Resurrections is *amazing* #TheMatrixResurrections — Unreliable Narrator (@rickthedamned) December 23, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections uses Smith in a bizarre way. Honestly I'm not quite sure why he's in this movie at all. — Chromecastica (@AasimirSeraph) December 23, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is actually better than reloaded and revolution — philliam (@__hmm4) December 23, 2021

It is the GuardiansOfTheGalaxy-version of a matrix movie #TheMatrixResurrections — wario molf (@wariomolf) December 23, 2021

#thematrixresurrections is not going to be for everybody but it blew my mind. It somehow did justice to and relied on the originals but was completely new at the same time. It was incredible to me and I can tell I'll be rewatching it a ton. A Matrix movie through and through! — srDP (@srDP_is_me) December 23, 2021

Saw #TheMatrixResurrections. Loved the world building and could have been a great movie if it moved on with younger characters and just referenced the old ones as legend. Too meta for me… — Justin Janness (@the3rdjj12) December 23, 2021

I just finished #TheMatrixResurrections and OMFG! I loved it! I’m still a little confused & feel like I need to watch it again but that’s EXACTLY WHAT I WAS HOPING FOR! I had low expectations & this was WAY better than anything I could have imagined 👏😭🙌 THE WORLD IS HEALING pic.twitter.com/dEJEgGPfAd — Chip Whitehouse 🏳️‍🌈 (@ChipWhitehouse) December 23, 2021

Saw #TheMatrixResurrections



Definitely different than what I was expecting but still enjoyed it.



Lana Wachowski clearly has something to say, a story she wanted to tell.



New things added to the Matrix lore, new powers and technology.



It’s fun, will watch again. — Sam Houston (@samhouston) December 23, 2021

#thematrixresurrections I’m still trying to figure out how much I hate it. pic.twitter.com/pVCqOOjNqE — Tri Wedding Central 💎 (@TriWeddingCntrl) December 23, 2021

