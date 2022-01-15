Bollywood's perfected the art of essaying the story about a guy who meets the girl of his dreams but what happens when the girl of his nightmares winks at him? This is exactly what the latest romantic-thriller of Netflix Yeh Kaali Kaali Akhein has delved into. 

Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripati and Aanchal Singh; Sidharth Sengupta attempts to offer an offbeat love triangle that the audience have binged-watched. Here's what they have to say. 

Also read: 15 Tweets To Read Before Binge-Watching 'Human' on Disney+ Hotstar

So you know what you're streaming this weekend, right?