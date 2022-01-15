Bollywood's perfected the art of essaying the story about a guy who meets the girl of his dreams but what happens when the girl of his nightmares winks at him? This is exactly what the latest romantic-thriller of Netflix Yeh Kaali Kaali Akhein has delved into.
Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripati and Aanchal Singh; Sidharth Sengupta attempts to offer an offbeat love triangle that the audience have binged-watched. Here's what they have to say.
Just finished #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein nd my reaction is WOW👏👏@iam_anchalsingh I have never seen u before bt after watching this I'm becoming BIG FAN of URS...unvilavaible performance..❤❤@TahirRajBhasin u r such a great performer..can't wait to see ur next #LOOPLAPETA pic.twitter.com/LDdpMFTzj6— Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) January 15, 2022
If you haven’t watched #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein on #Netflix — you are missing on something big! The thrilling drama series has some amazing performances. Of course, the cast seems to be perfect for the series. @TahirRajBhasin, @battatawada, @iam_anchalsingh stupendous performance. pic.twitter.com/dzagvcvRDx— Navdeep Yadav (@navdeepyadav321) January 15, 2022
Great performances. Binge watched it.— akshay dhar (@akshaydhar92) January 14, 2022
Review - #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 15, 2022
Rating - 2.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️ ½
"Predictable but still watchable" #YehKaaliKaaliAnkheinReview - DECENT or shall I say Average, but yes definitely a TIME PASS material… Characters creation, performance & execution good… Aanchal singh you nailed it👌. pic.twitter.com/xabJhY0fY1
#YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein on #netflixindia is probably the best series on OTT right now and I'm just 4 episodes in.— GURUMOOD (@MePradiip) January 15, 2022
.@NetflixIndia tuk unique approach wid #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein. Looks like a differentiated love story with elements possible from romance, drama, action, music. treatment seems like a tribute to the 90's pulp thriller. Waiting to watch it tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/JS1WqryGhs— karnamit (@amitkarn99) January 13, 2022
#YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein a triangle with a twist @TahirRajBhasin @battatawada give super performances and yes you don’t mess with #anchalsingh its pacy, racy and thoda scary @NetflixIndia #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein pic.twitter.com/KSF2AE1yp9— Puja Talwar (@talwar_puja) January 13, 2022
This show is good right from the first episode . Watching #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein @battatawada @iam_anchalsingh pic.twitter.com/GKj6GEeGgh— @buttercakeluv ❤️ (@HEYSIRIOUS) January 14, 2022
If you like watching love stories with a twist, then @NetflixIndia’s #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein is the one for you! Post the success of #HaseenDilruba on OTT, get ready to embrace yet another experimental, edgy and unique love story. Don’t miss this one@tahirrajbhasin pic.twitter.com/1MlSkCiJ4c— Subhojit Ghosh (Sunny) (@SunnySubhojit) January 13, 2022
#YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein is a must watch. Engrossing- I watched the 8 episode Season in one go!@battatawada great as usual and shows yet another facet @TahirRajBhasin is intense and carries the series on his shoulder @iam_anchalsingh as Purva as brat enchantress- great perfeormance— Sanjeev Chhabra (@chhabs63) January 14, 2022
I have just finished the first episode of #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein and if this series can maintain the tempo then my two predictions are this will be on of the biggest ott hits of 2020 and will make a ott superstar out of @iam_anchalsingh— Rahul Deo Bharadwaj (@deo26) January 15, 2022
Can't believe I completely watched #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein in one go.— Ɱąղìʂհ🔻🔺 (@Mohanty__Manish) January 14, 2022
Finally, Netflix brought something which will be loved by all.
Such a gripping show...you should watch it definitely worth your time.
Just watched #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein and I am MIND BLOWN !!! OMG SOOOO GOOD . AMAZING PERFORMANCES ALLLLLL AROUND https://t.co/5tYf5ojtID— DOG_GONE (@khushishri0210) January 14, 2022
The no. 1 reason to watch #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein was the previous two ventures of @sidhartsengupta— Neeraj Fatnani (@neerajfatnani21) January 14, 2022
and I absolutely enjoyed the show as much that i completed the whole season at one go.
Performances are top notch @TahirRajBhasin @iam_anchalsingh
#YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein well done. A must watch, very well written n executed script. #SaurabhShukla as always , u played the Anchor role n balanced the ship.— KG™ (@KG_GuptaKapil) January 15, 2022
This New Show on Netflix #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein is so good, specially the music, the 2nd episode initial music mixed with Narcos was ✌️— Ashlesh Ajgaonkar (@imashlesh) January 14, 2022
So you know what you're streaming this weekend, right?