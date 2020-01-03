One of the most anticipated horror movies of 2020, The Grudge hit the theaters today (3rd January) so here's the janta ka report on this film, just in case you are planning on booking your tickets. Scroll down to find out if the movie is worth your time or not?
I really should’ve had enough common sense to know the grudge would be another january horror movie lol it sucked so hard— 𝖇𝖚𝖙𝖙𝖊𝖗𝖘 (@butterxlord) January 3, 2020
LITERALLY THE WORST HORROR MOVIE IVE SEEN IN SO LONG FUCK OFFFFF @GrudgeMovie— Sidni ✪ (@sidniihh) January 3, 2020
I'm at the movies to see "The Grudge".. I'm literally the only person in this theater. 😭— +ʋɐəS (@SeanTheTerrible) January 3, 2020
Saw the new "The Grudge" today.— Pat France Is Bacon (@Nanosauromo) January 3, 2020
Well... as far as movies go, the year is all uphill from here!
I saw the grudge today 😤 it was not very good it does not explain anything and is overall a bad movie.— Memeystone (@StoneMemey) January 3, 2020
I can’t go with @JustLizy_ no where without us laughing our ass off about something stupid!😂 We were dying at the movies while watching the grudge!!😂— Sydney💕 (@sydneyyf19) January 3, 2020
Ain’t gone lie them old Grudge movies were scarier than this new one that came out— HBK 💋 (@carxlina3) January 3, 2020
just left the movies and....— lil fucked up tbh ☆ (@THRASH0UT) January 3, 2020
the 👏🏻 grudge 👏🏻 was 👏🏻 dog 👏🏻 shit!
To everyone wanting to see The Grudge (2019). Don’t.— Matt (@MathesDebull) January 3, 2020
I legit watch a ton of movies and never walk out of a single one, no matter how bad they are. I walked out of this one.
Thinking about going to see The Grudge? Boy oh boy, lemme tell ya...— A.K. (@mxrrcxt) January 3, 2020
Don’t.
Hands down one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time.
I can’t tell you a single good thing about it except how happy I’m going to be to see it end... and there’s still at least 30mins left.
Not scary at all, the originals are definitely better— Franco (@MrMoistBagelz) January 3, 2020
Have you seen the movie yet?