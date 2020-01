Thinking about going to see The Grudge? Boy oh boy, lemme tell ya...

Donโ€™t.



Hands down one of the worst movies Iโ€™ve seen in a long time.

I canโ€™t tell you a single good thing about it except how happy Iโ€™m going to be to see it end... and thereโ€™s still at least 30mins left.