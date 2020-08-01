Lootcase, a comedy-drama, starring Kunal Khemu and Rasika Dugal in lead roles released on Hotstar yesterday. Boasting of an amazing star cast, the movie also features Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles.

Source: koimoi

If you are confused whether to watch the film over the weekend, or not, here are some tweets that will convince you.

Happy weekend!

You can watch the trailer of the film here.