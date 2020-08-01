Lootcase, a comedy-drama, starring Kunal Khemu and Rasika Dugal in lead roles released on Hotstar yesterday. Boasting of an amazing star cast, the movie also features Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles.

If you are confused whether to watch the film over the weekend, or not, here are some tweets that will convince you.

I know No one asked but..



Lootcase is a very great

Movie and one finest and clean comedy and it deserves apperception.

And I absolutely loved the movie.#lootcase @KunalKhemu1 @DisneyPlusHS @Sodafilms1 @RasikaDugal @raogajraj @RanvirShorey — Rounit Kataruka (@KatarukaRounit) July 31, 2020

#Lootcase



Logic, Intelligence and humour were never been together until now.



Full review tomorrow. Stomach ache rn.... pic.twitter.com/on3Q8S2h6O — Bitching films (@bitchingfilms) July 31, 2020

Lootcase has some amazinggg ROFL moments!!! Laughed so hard after such a long time.

Do Watch this film out of all the films released on OTT this week!



Theatre mein aur bhi maza aata but theek hai! @kunalkemmu is ♥️♥️♥️



Mazedaaarrr film!#Lootcase — Amrit Raj Gupta (@amritrajguptaa) July 31, 2020

#Lootcase has it's moments, but overall doesn't come together collectively as a film. The performances are fine, but the "quirk" in the dialogues as also the situational humour is missing. An average watch, but don't expect a laugh-riot. Keep your expectations in check



2.5 Stars — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) July 31, 2020

#Lootcase A comedy caper with plenty of laughs that works to a large extent. @kunalkemmu as the ‘common man’ has terrific comic timing while @RasikaDugal as nagging wife is too good & supporting cast - @RanvirShorey, @ActorVijayRaaz & #gajrajrao makes it crackling. Enjoyable! pic.twitter.com/fcvgKZ9MPn — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 31, 2020

subtle comedy, such natural acting by one and all...and @raogajraj is the king of awkward moments, Yes you will feel guilty of laughing on everyone's misery #LOOTCASEREVIEW @DisneyplusHSP — Anirudh Sridharan (@anirudh990) August 1, 2020

A movie with lot of sensible comedy, without using vulgarity. Making it a all time favorite.#LOOTCASEREVIEW #Lootcase

A movie nicely directed, edited.

Great comic timing.@kunalkemmu aam ke aam gutli ke daam. Best part of the movie.. — shutterbug.aastik (@aastik_jain) July 31, 2020

#Lootcase is such a good, funny movie!



It proves that even a simple goof up comedy movie without abuses can also make you laugh. You just need people with superb comic timing and this cast was on point.@kunalkemmu once again shows that he is truly an effortless actor!! — 🅷🅸🅼Ⓐ🅽🆂🅷🆄 (@Himanshu_672) July 31, 2020

Just finished watching #lootcase on @DisneyPlusHS. What a film and star cast. Comedy timing 🔝@kunalkemmu was awesome would have been a sure shot theatrical success if indian audience start valuing good content. Best movies released on OTT till now. @RanvirShorey @raogajraj — Pratik Saraogi (@_psaraogi71) July 31, 2020

#Lootcase 5 🌟 . Must watch! Amazing performance of @RanvirShorey @kunalkemmu Ravi Raaz @raogajraj @RasikaDugal and almost every character leaves their mark. Makes you laughing and rolling on the floor in many scenes. https://t.co/bGqGGW2zsy — Harsh (@harsh_in) August 1, 2020

#Lootcase is ENTERTAINING! Plot is not novel but the execution, performances and dialogues keep you engaged. It's a POP-CORN entertainer that deserved to be watched for the excellent cast & funny moments. Each and every character shines whenever they're on screen.



Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) August 1, 2020

Just watch #Lootcase this film is an entertainment package… Kunal kemmu and Vijay Raj , and Gajraj ji have all done amazing performances....Total Fun ... Amazing ..@kunalkemmu#Lootcase pic.twitter.com/TD8WSdNu5V — Golu madke (@gmadke) August 1, 2020

#Lootcase has some lapses ..but u will get entertained...3/5!! — sai kiran (@imsaikiran) August 1, 2020

@kunalkemmu #Lootcase legit good and entertaining movie ! And without even big screen ambience. Kudos to the makers for hiring all ’actors’! Quality comedy Hindi family movie. — shaily rohini (@shellstuffy) August 1, 2020

Yesterday night #Lootcase looted me top to bottom and I am ecstatic about it.



How simply things can be executed was again displayed by @raogajraj @RanvirShorey and VR.



Thanks ! — Aritra Laha (@aritra_laha) August 1, 2020

Dear @kunalkemmu Sir! You were too good in #Lootcase My mother laughed so hard on few of ur funny one liners from this film. Thank you so much for putting up a smile on my Amma's face. You are simply superb Sir! @DisneyPlusHS #LootcaseStreamingNow pic.twitter.com/wzDLyNXcjn — Rathish Nair (@RathishNair19) July 31, 2020

Happy weekend!

You can watch the trailer of the film here.