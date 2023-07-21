Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has hit the movie theatres, and there has been a lot of anticipation around what the film is bringing to the audience. So, if you plan on catching this Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer then you can read what Twitter folks are saying about it, and decide for yourselves.

Some people have described it as an interesting insight into human behaviour, especially women’s lives. Here, take a look:

Whether you're a #Barbie fan or not, the #BarbieMovie is for you. If you have anxiety, insecurities, or imposter syndrome, you will relate to this film. Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach really nailed these themes, and pulled on my heartstrings. It's truly special. pic.twitter.com/VS5R6o5kLj — Ryan Cortero 🔜 Fan Expo Canada/TIFF (@ryan_reflects) July 21, 2023

#Barbie is sensational. Greta Gerwig has created one of the most creative, original blockbusters in quite some time. Bursting with hilarious ingenuity and overflowing with genuine heart, BARBIE benefits from Gerwig's strong, unique POV as a storyteller. I was immensely moved. pic.twitter.com/deN6y7VkCT — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) July 21, 2023

#Barbie is a fantastic film. A very strong message about uniqueness, self love and acceptance. I was laughing the entire time and then I found myself moved by the incredibly powerful (yet subtle) real meaning of the movie. Greta Gerwig is a mastermind. pic.twitter.com/Kn5RR97pQB — ‏ً (@meradceu) July 20, 2023

i cried so much watching #BarbieTheMovie never has a studio film so expertly explored the burden women carry in everyday life (in any role in their lives!) as a mother, a working woman, a woman (!!) i had a mini breakdown. this barbie is sad but so thankful for this film https://t.co/1PG8aSAsCE pic.twitter.com/gr1hXGpbnm — kenzie xcx (@kenzvanunu) July 20, 2023

The funniest thing ab dudebros whining ab #Barbie is that, if you actually finish the film (& if you at least finished 5th grade), you’ll find that the gender commentary is ultimately very even-handed & very empathetic to the Kens so ltrly none of these critiques are even correct pic.twitter.com/zM2pq7KLJ4 — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) July 20, 2023

MY THOUGHTS ON #Barbie :



First of all, this is gonna be considered an ALL TIME CLASSIC. A confort movie. A movie you'll be rewatching again and again and you'll never get tired!



Greta deserves all the praise for what she did with this movie. IT'S A MASTERPIECE pic.twitter.com/KB9hiNG9G9 — 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗶𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘀 & 📸 (@margohgifs) July 20, 2023

#Barbie is an incredible balancing act between absurd humor, thanks to the incredible Ryan Gosling, and a deep dive into what it means to be human and live in a complex world. Margot Robbie really shines. Only a genius like Greta Gerwig could make this work as well as it does! pic.twitter.com/ER1qvUYsNy — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) July 21, 2023

“What was I made for?” Greta Gerwig, I adore you. #Barbie is so insightful and creative, funny and existential, full of heart and empathy. Once again, Gerwig has made something special that gives voice to the most finite of experiences being a woman. This Barbie is crying. pic.twitter.com/PSFsOTnGFZ — Nadia (@nadreviews) July 21, 2023

While others didn’t like the film so much and described it as anti-men.

(1/18) THREAD🧵: #Barbie HATES men and HATES Barbie.



It's the worst movie I have seen since the feminist reboot of "Ghostbusters" in 2016.



It's insanely preachy and direct with its message: men are bad and women are good.



I'll elaborate.



*#BarbieTheMovie SPOILERS* pic.twitter.com/BLv6HiEWw8 — Sean Semanko (@SeanSemanko) July 20, 2023

A little editing would've helped, the last 20 minutes should've been 10 minutes. Stuff like that.

I do understand that I am not the target audience. But I'm not exactly sure who the film is meant for.

Probably 25-45 year old women, especially young mom's with daughters.

4/18 — SeanNyberg (@SeanNyberg) July 21, 2023

