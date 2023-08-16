Sushmita Sen’s much-awaited web series, Taali, released on OTT on the occasion of Independence Day (August 15). The six-episode series is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. The biographical series features Sushmita as famous transgender activist Gauri Sawant. The activist played an important role during the Supreme Court’s 2014 verdict of recognizing transgender as the third gender.
Taali is being applauded on Twitter, with special mention to Sushmita Sen’s powerful performance. Here is the Twitter review for y’all that you should go through before watching the series.
Watch the trailer of Taali here:
Have you watched the series yet?
