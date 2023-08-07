The trailer for Sushmita Sen’s much-awaited web series- Taali – is finally here. The biographical web series is based on the journey of famous transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, aka Gauri Sawant from Mumbai, and Sushmita Sen has essayed this role sincerely.

Taali will focus on the life of Gauri Sawant. The web series will cover Gauri’s life from childhood, the transition, her role in Supreme Court’s 2014 verdict that led to transgenders being recognized as the third gender, and finally, motherhood. The trailer gives a glimpse of Ganesh applying a bindi on their forehead and that marks the first step in recognizing their sexuality.

The web series gives a sneak peek into her transition from Ganesh to Gauri and oh, boy it’s goosebumps-inducing.

Sushmita Sen commands every frame in the 2:09 minutes long trailer. Throughout the trailer, you can see the hardships faced by Gauri Sawant.

Her struggles continued even when she became a part of the transgender community. The trailer for Taali has some powerful scenes that will keep you glued to your seats.

In one of the segments in the trailer, Gauri makes a statement that makes you sit up and think. She says that even dogs have a census in the country but not transgenders.

The web series will also focus on how Gauri Sawant led the fight for transgenders in India.

Starring Sushmita Sen, Taali is set to stream from August 15 on JioCinema. Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, Taali is directed by Ravi Jadhav.

Watch the trailer of Taali here:

All images are screenshots from the teaser.

