Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer romcom Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released last weekend. The film, written and directed by debutants Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has received mixed opinions from the audience. 

The film is a lighthearted romantic comedy following Aryan, played by Shahid Kapoor, who falls for a robot, played by Kriti Sanon. It’s set in a futuristic time where AI has reached the potential to mimic human-like qualities.

After watching the film, some people find it a great relief to watch Kapoor in a lighter film after a series of serious characters and people have also lauded his chemistry with Sanon. However, there are others who felt the story only touched the surface without digging deeper into the themes it was trying to tackle. Additionally, some jokes in the film have left a bad taste.

Here’s what people are saying –

Will you be watching the film? All said and done, seeing Kapoor in a more light-hearted role after ages has appeared refreshing to fans.