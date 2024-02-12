Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer romcom Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released last weekend. The film, written and directed by debutants Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has received mixed opinions from the audience.

The film is a lighthearted romantic comedy following Aryan, played by Shahid Kapoor, who falls for a robot, played by Kriti Sanon. It’s set in a futuristic time where AI has reached the potential to mimic human-like qualities.

After watching the film, some people find it a great relief to watch Kapoor in a lighter film after a series of serious characters and people have also lauded his chemistry with Sanon. However, there are others who felt the story only touched the surface without digging deeper into the themes it was trying to tackle. Additionally, some jokes in the film have left a bad taste.

Here’s what people are saying –

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya was an okay movie for me.. Kriti Sanon gives a fine performance.



And agar kuch naya karne ki baat hai to it definitely brings something new to the table, but kinda feels flat tbh. pic.twitter.com/fKP8UwB0M8 — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) February 9, 2024

The melodies of #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya are not just notes; they're an enchanting symphony that elevates the cinematic experience. pic.twitter.com/kOexqD4ebK — Deep Prakash (@DeepP4_) February 9, 2024

that friend has a police siren as a ringtone when his wife calls him??? tbfh wife controlling ur life jokes aren’t even funny anymore???

this conveys a progressive romantic shittt to the audience endians must stop!!!

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya — reem 🇾🇪 (@blushcakeleo) February 10, 2024

Every time you feel embarassed about the stupid loony decisions of your life, remember there are people like me who paid money to watch movies like Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya. Damn i actually had the choice to sleep peacefully at home. #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiyaReview — Rahul Deo Bharadwaj (@deo26) February 9, 2024

New movie Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) really an emerges as the refreshing, modern-day the family romantic comedy an amidst a Bollywood's landscape dominated by action and darker themes.#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya@shahidkapoor@kritisanon pic.twitter.com/7FalIGhhyi — Nidhi (@Nidhi36458) February 9, 2024

. @shahidkapoor please please keep on doing rom-coms I love to watch u in these movies, u r too good man in the movie and ur comic timing was so perfect. Literally loved Aryan so much 🥹❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OxnAyMlM1a — Preeti 🏏 (@Dracarys__18) February 10, 2024

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya



It's a very light-hearted movie. It has good songs, a decent story, & a good supporting cast who have done a good job. Yes, It could have been so much better and we have seen such high-concept love stories from the West. Very surface level fun. pic.twitter.com/P05AXazkhQ — J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) February 10, 2024

it's interval & OHMYGOD it's so entertaining so far the whole reveal scene, the chemistry between shahid kriti nd the whole robot human world integration is sooo refreshing ufff can't wait fr second half#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya #ShahidKapoor #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/14d33pDLsI — 🧚‍♀️🤖 (@edsershibmeer) February 10, 2024

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya : THE MADDOCK PROBLEM!



Landing a high concept film in a commercial packaging is a tricky task! While Shahid and especially Kriti are formidable in their parts, the themes of AI singularity seemed half baked.



Its fun but you did not care enough 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IVzIgmFHLB — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 9, 2024

Kriti Sanon's chemistry with Shahid Kapoor in #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya adds an extra layer of charm to the film, making it a delightful watch. pic.twitter.com/eyT6HiDYKC — 💞Aradhya Raut💞 (@Aradhya_Raut_) February 10, 2024

Will you be watching the film? All said and done, seeing Kapoor in a more light-hearted role after ages has appeared refreshing to fans.