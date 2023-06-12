In a recent Instagram post, actor and writer Twinkle Khanna revealed that she has gone back to school to pursue a master’s degree. In the video’s endearing caption, she described the journey of doing a master’s degree at 48.

It seems she’s been taking writing classes at Goldsmiths, University of London for the past 9 months, and has really been enjoying herself. In fact, even the soundtrack on Khanna’s IG reel (Shankar Mahadevan’s Dil Chahta Hai) screams ‘I followed my heart’s desire and it was well worth it.’

The actor has also mentioned how she’s got a solid group of women around her who motivate her to meet deadlines and how growing older is a gain rather than a loss of any kind.

“Getting old is a mathematical equation; I would rather consider it a multiplication sum than look at it as a subtraction.” – Twinkle Khanna

Here are all the lovely and encouraging responses people have had to her post:

