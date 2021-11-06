This Diwali was peppered with tons of celebrities dropping their Diwali photos and Amitabh Bachchan too shared a picture-perfect moment with his family. However, more than the members of the family, the painting which was featured in the group photo grabbed many eyeballs on the Internet.

If you scan the image closely, the huge bull painting in the backdrop of the photo will make you wonder. Haven't you seen something similar before?

*Drumrolls* the legendary Majnu bhai's painting from Welcome!!

Well, you aren't the only one 'drawing' this comparison, this painting has hit the right nerves of many Majnu bhai fans out there. The reactions are hilarious.

Yeh painting majnu Bhai ne bnayi h?? pic.twitter.com/ofzBPiAzH2 — ऋतिका (@Vritika385) November 5, 2021

That's what I was thinking 🤔 too. — Mrituanjai Pandey (@mrituanjai) November 5, 2021

However, some also shared the meaning behind the painting. Trust me, the significance is worth knowing.

Hey guys. #Bull painting symbolises power, strength, speed and optimism. By placing this in the abundance corner of the office or house helps to bring the Bull Run in one’s financial situation. It symbolises ultimate gain, success and incremental prosperity.. — Madhu (@Sudhana2302) November 5, 2021

When placed in the house, in the living room or in the office, it helps to protect you from ill intentions of other for you. It protects you from people with negative energies — Madhu (@Sudhana2302) November 5, 2021

It's been 14 years since Welcome and we're still obsessed with it. Wow. On a side note, gorgeous family photo Amit uncle.