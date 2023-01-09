There are a bunch of desi movies that have an excellent concoction of suspense and thrill. Whether it’s the plotline or characters, these movies make us sit on the edge of our seats. And, one such movie is Yash Chopra’s Darr.

Although there were several scenes in the movie that ran shivers down our spines, the chase scene has to be the most thrilling scene in the entire movie. And well, netizens agree.

Pramit, a social media user, took to their account and tweeted how the scene where Sunil Malhotra (Sunny Deol) sprints through the crowd on the road to catch Rahul Mehra (Shah Rukh Khan) as he stalks the love of his life, Kiran Awasthi (Juhi Chawla).

He mentioned that the entire chase felt brilliant raw and genuine.

THIS. WAS. RAW. AS. FUCK. genuinely F E L T like a chase.

keep an eye out for the hit that shah rukh khan takes on the pole, the stunt man's tumble, & the stunt dummy at the end.

brilliant stuff! pic.twitter.com/G8UMhcmS0X — Pramit (@pramitheus) January 6, 2023

Needless to mention, netizens felt nostalgic about the scene and shared their feelings through tweets. Take a look:

Shahrukh really gave his everything to that run — B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) January 6, 2023

The cycles entry 🤌 — Bob (@Bobby_almost) January 7, 2023

Only an extremely sports fit individual can pull up this stunt/run. Also the background music adds immensely to the whole scene. — B.Paul (@bjpaulshere) January 7, 2023

This is amazing! The way they have filmed this is wow. — Aditya Anand (@aditya12anand) January 7, 2023

Even the BGM is dope. — Lajan / لاجن / लाजन (@DilawarTalkies) January 7, 2023

Because this is the longest foot chase ever in cinema history — z (@amplifier_0) January 7, 2023

Shah Rukh literally gave Sunny paaji a run for his money ! — Tushar Shekher ‎ ‎تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) January 7, 2023

Use of Tabla takes it to another level.



Sunny Deol has two good chase sequences. Other being Arjun. — Aseem / असीम ✍🏽 (@AseemShri) January 7, 2023

So true. Actually great camera work. I am not sure what kind of steadicams even existed back then. YRF used to be the pioneers. (There is a car race in Waqt 1965 as well which was way ahead of its time). They still have the money and clout. Let’s see what Pathaan has on offer — Aniket Deshpande (@aniket006) January 7, 2023

This tweet just made me add the movie to my (obviously re-) watchlist. Thank you. — Sitting Duck ‏‎‎‎سميت 🇮🇳 (@S_erendipits) January 8, 2023

This is making me nostalgic for old Juhu beach where there was space between the pao bhaji shops! — Nikita Deshpande 🌈🧙 (@deepblueruin) January 7, 2023

Little known trivia: this was one of the rare sequences to be shot using steadicam back then.

The import of steadicam heavily increased after Ram Gopal Varma used it for a college fight sequence in his pathbreaking Shiva. — B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) January 7, 2023

Felt like I was watching the tiger and deer chase on discovery channel — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) January 7, 2023

thanks for sharing, really mental stuff, I don't know what kind of camera set-up this was (especially for the chase scenes) and wow this was in 1993. @CinemaRareIN — Anupam Gupta (@b50) January 7, 2023

BRB, going to re-watch this sequence right now!