Without a doubt, casteism is still prevalent in India. We pride ourselves in unity in diversity, but that's clearly not the reality when there are sections of minorities still facing marginalization and isolation from the mainstream majority.

In fact, casteism is so normal that it is even unabashedly telecasted on Indian television reality shows. We came across this old footage from Roadies on Twitter where contestants were supposed to feed ten Brahmins to win an immunity task.

they literally had feeding Brahmins as an immunity task in Roadies Season 7 (2009) 🥲 pic.twitter.com/rKl4JiIGlk — ابن غربة (@ibn__ghuraba) July 26, 2022

The challenge was to feed Brahmins food by hook or by crook. Rannvijay literally mentions they could do so by begging them to eat or by performing any nuanced trick the contestants could come up with.

Why would you set up such tasks? How's this entertainment?

Here's how Twitter reacted.

This is how caste-ridden indian society is🤢🤮 https://t.co/nY0t2VwbfB — 🕳🏃‍♂️ (@punchdrunklust) July 27, 2022

Wtf — F 🌻 (@jataka_tales) July 26, 2022

Ewwwwww chiiiiiii pair padna padega LMAOOOO 🤮 their pot belly are the testimony to the fact that all they do is fill their bellies with d money they hv mastered the art of looting frm ppl by their madeup nonsensical chants and rituals. https://t.co/2rAUmjegxn — Ayushi Upadhyay (@ayushiupadhyayy) July 27, 2022

I'm sorry what😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Zephyr (@chippdnailss) July 26, 2022

Why do expect sanity from a sanity show? https://t.co/70KaAOCGog — Mansi🐶 (@ranbirkapooorrr) July 26, 2022

The truth is that the roots of casteism in India are still strong and we need to talk about this more.