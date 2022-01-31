Many people look up to actors as role models. And that's why it's certainly disappointing to hear statements that reek of privilege and at times, are downright insensitive and ignorant. Just like this statement by Sara Ali Khan during an interview.

The actor seems to hold the opinion that she and her friend, actor Jhanvi Kapoor have lost two years of their careers to the pandemic. Of course, it wasn't long before the internet caught onto what she had said. A discussion blew up on Twitter around this.

Twitter user The Fook Face said that it seems unreasonable that Sara Ali Khan said such a thing, when throughout the pandemic, she's been endorsing brands and working in films that have have been streamed multiple times.

Janhvi & Sara have bagged endorsements worth crores, acted in successful films that garnered millions of views on streamers, took many exotic foreign trips and yet they have "lost 2 years" of their careers to the pandemic.



Matlab relatable lagne ke liye kitna bakwaas karoge!? pic.twitter.com/mVkz5z3q7g — روحن (@TheFookFace) January 30, 2022

While some people came forward to call out the actor's tone deaf statement, others defended her and tried to rationalize it.

Sara has all the major endorsements. What is she even saying. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) January 30, 2022

Rich kids say the stupidest things — SSS🌈 (@suchisusansad) January 30, 2022

This is like unemployed people complaining about having day offs. — マヘシュワル (@BayernSimp_13) January 31, 2022

Both can’t act they need to stfu if it wasn’t for mummy daddy there would be no fuckin’ career — moss (@sezaynma) January 30, 2022

So if you come from privilege, you cannot have career loss? Is this a joke?



She was asked what binds her & Janhvi together. She replied that both of them having had career-defining projects scrapped and delayed coz of the pandemic, is what made them bond. As simple as that. — ريا (@Tzama98) January 30, 2022

Imagine what they'd achieved if not for the pandemic — #WearMask #Vaccinate (@Yxaz33556) January 31, 2022

Of all things, they conveniently miss the fact that they had a a huge head start over every other 1st Gen lead actress owing to them being lucky sperms



Neither are known for their acting - were they ambitious, the least they would have done was learn acting & diction. — Purav Parekh (@PuravParekh) January 30, 2022

This is also in Bombay Times so they have to maintain their reeeaaallly low standards 🤷‍♂️ — Advait (@aquila_hastata) January 31, 2022

Maybe as women actresses they have to count the number of years they have before they’re replaced my younger women after them?



Maybe what needs changing here is the Bollywood mindset that accepts old men as “heroes” but not women as leading ladies. — Winter Lady (@amarllyis) January 30, 2022

When already actresses have less time in the industry whatever she said isn't very wrong.Stop making fuss of every random statements when what she said was a completely harmless one.Ismein itna over react karne ka kya hai?! — Tina♠️ High on Arylie🏃🏽‍♀️ (@Zehenaseeb) January 30, 2022

Not to mention being assured of opportunities once this horrendous loss of years is done as a result of being from families who can get them work in no time... — Indranil Ghosh (@ghoshdiaries) January 30, 2022

This isn't the first time celebrities have said tone deaf or controversial things. I mean we all remember when Sara Ali Khan was called out for being blind to how colourism works. Would you call this statement by Sara relatable, or plain privileged? Let us know in the comments.