The most-awaited, unconventional high-school drama Sex Education is back with its second season today. We can't help but wonder if Otis and Maeve will finally be together in this season as they're back in business.

We're obviously at work and waiting for the day to get done so we can binge-watch it. Netizens feel the same way.

Why am I at work when I could be at home smashing through season2 of #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/UeQi31j3Vu — Claire Ashton (@StarCash1) January 17, 2020

#sexeducation start of s02 e01 already got me like pic.twitter.com/lYyVb7dPH3 — 𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘤𝘦 (@NAIROBl) January 17, 2020

If Meave and Otis don't get together in season two is there even any point?💯💕#SexEducation pic.twitter.com/aI10XWMxe8 — Ciana (@FrancineAlgoso) January 17, 2020

So... how many of you have called in sick today???#sexeducation#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/otqdrbOFrM — Asa Butterfield UK (@UkButterfield) January 17, 2020

Let me remind you this from Otis before season 2 will come #SexEducation#SexEducationSeason2 pic.twitter.com/xYjrb1qttq — tromboner (@imkrissuela) January 17, 2020

season 1 vs season 2 maeve wiley #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/dU1Ljz7dEK — mollie sex education spoiler (@earpscorp) January 16, 2020

this show is actually talking about REAL ISSUES, that NO ONE said anything when that happened to aimee is DISGUSTING and stuff like that actually happens in real life AND IM GLAD THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT IT #SexEducation — melanie (@darylspeletier) January 17, 2020

When your day off lands on the release date of #SexEducation 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/s5Vr1DIPZX — Calvin (@calaveeen) January 17, 2020

when you opened up to your best friend and said things over exaggerated haha 😂 #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/xE9VxclaM7 — Leo John Estabillo (@leojohn169) January 17, 2020

Our weekend binge is sorted.