Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 movie Kahaani rocked us to the core with Bob Biswas, a middle-class contract killer, played by Saswata Chatterjee. The character got his own spin-off film, Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan reprising the role of Bob Biswas. The film released on 3 December, 2021, and Twitter couldn't help but choose who played the better role as the killer.
No offence to junior ab but how #saswatachatterjee played #BobBiswas was something that only he can do . The style of walking, saying the " namoshkar, ek min ", etc was just out of the world. @juniorbachchan just couldn't matched.— Suryasom Chatterjee (@SuryasomC) December 5, 2021
#BobBiswas played by #AbhishekBachchan is just dhusss (ধুসস). The film would have been different altogether if the original Bob aka #saswatachatterjee wasn't replaced. Bollywood needs to grow up and honor the character actors rather than running behind stardom/starkid.— Ananyo Mukherjee (@AnanyoMukherjee) December 4, 2021
No disrespect to Mr. @juniorbachchan, an excellent performance!— Sayan Chowdhury (@sayanc707) December 5, 2021
But in my eyes the real #BobBiswas is #saswatachatterjee.
Wrong Casting!
#BobBiswasReview #BobBiswas #AbhishekBachchan Once again got proved : no influence or nepotism can make a masterpiece which has been created by a master #saswatachatterjee. I don’t blame the idiotic side of the industry however declare this act to be a complete waste of time.— Tan (@Tan43728788) December 4, 2021
#saswatachatterjee brought this creepiness and scary looks with him, the spin off couldnt bring justice to his character but @juniorbachchan tried to be honest. But movie could have been a lot better! Disappointed! #BobBiswas @sujoy_g #Bollywood #bachchan @juniorbachchan https://t.co/i4pJnb4Ngj— Pranav Jp (@PranavJp1) December 5, 2021
8 minutes of #BobBiswas played by Saswata Chatterjee still makes us have goose bumps.Spine Chilling Ruthless yet endearing..But it's spin off #BobBiswas played by @juniorbachchan ,written by @sujoy_g and directed by #DiyaAnnapurnaGhosh disappoints from Minute 1 ! pic.twitter.com/yvbpL5oPLz— Pradipto Ganguly (@PradiptoGanguly) December 3, 2021
Can I ask @sujoy_g to remake #BobBiswas with #saswatachatterjee as lead, the movie with @juniorbachchan is a spoiler. Others characters like #paran, @IChitrangda played their part very well. pic.twitter.com/OKyO4aXodl— SANJOY (@SANJAY2851) December 5, 2021
#AbhishekBachchan fails to live up the character #BobBiswas I agree he is a Fab actor but this role was not meant for him. Film needed someone as good as #SaswataChatterjee.— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 3, 2021
People still remember him as BOB but here in next 7 days no one will talk about this film #BobBiswasReview
Just finished watching the movie and throughout I missed the original Bob biswas #saswatachatterjee , no offense to @juniorbachchan , he tried his level best but #saswatachatterjee is something different.— Soumik Ballav (@SoumikBallav) December 5, 2021
#BobBiswas is an interesting thriller & will keep you glue to the screen waiting for the end, @juniorbachchan is brilliant if only you don’t look for #SaswataChatterjee in him. Nice to see the ACTOR of him. @IChitrangda is Subtle, hope to see more from her.#ZEE #BobBiswasReview pic.twitter.com/ckApbSSq32— KhaN AghA (@Khanaghaa) December 5, 2021
Finally watched #BobBiswas : A good thriller as expected by @sujoy_g @juniorbachchan is great. But #SaswataChatterjee as Bob Biswas is irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/cnXS3Rzyf4— Abhishek Ojha (@abhishekojha) December 5, 2021
Saw the movie, Bob Biswas today. Cannot believe what mess has been made of the iconic Kahaani character in this film. Terrible. Jr B not a patch on Saswata Chatterjee.#BobBiswas #saswatachatterjee— Lopamudra Roy (@Lopamudraroy77) December 4, 2021
Ruined what could have been a good spinoff by bad casting. #saswatachatterjee who made life to the character was replaced by @juniorbachchan https://t.co/zkEvn08pPv— Ragnarok Bangal (@RealWBTruth) December 3, 2021
Bollywood is so shit, man. Saswata Chatterjee was the natural fit for the role of Bob Biswas in the standalone movie. He had played the role to perfection in Kahaani. But no, get Abhishek Bachchan in, who looks like a joke. pic.twitter.com/PAotPHwun1— Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) November 28, 2021
#saswatachatterjee is thoroughly missed in #BobBiswas sorry .@juniorbachchan but you could barely present the Bengali middle class nuances that made the character what it is. Not your fault though. pic.twitter.com/Me4jVYdh9z— Arnab Mitra (@aurnobmitro) November 23, 2021
While we always love the OG actors and characters, a new perspective never hurt anybody