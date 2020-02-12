Parasite has been on everyone's mind ever since the film hit theatres and won accolades and awards at the Academy Awards and the BAFTA's, becoming the first Korean film ever to make such records. However, netizens don't seem too happy about the success of the film. They are comparing the movie to the 1999 Tamil film staring Vijay, Minsara Kanna and are convinced that filmmaker Bong-Joon was inspired by it.

Bro Parasite is a copied version of Minsara Kanna...#Vijay — ADVANCE ANALYST (@ADVANCEANALYST) February 10, 2020

Fight me on this but #Parasite is essentially a Korean version of Minsara Kanna. pic.twitter.com/R2v0msbXNF — Joshua Michael (@joshmadj) February 10, 2020

I can't believe Minsara Kanna won the Best picture academy award 😍 — Jawa Kumar (@jawa_kumar) February 10, 2020

Thanks Oscars for appreciating Korean Minsara Kanna — Balaji Gopal (@gopalbalaji) February 10, 2020

However, by that logic Parasite could have also been copied from Govinda's Hero No 1 and Kamal Haasan’s Kadhala Kadhala which had similar story lines. A boy and his family infiltrating a girl's house for the sake of love was a running theme for years in different languages.

People who are claiming that #Parasite was copied from Minasara Kanna, should check Govinda's film Hero No.1. You can find similarities there too 🤣#Oscars — Shreyansh Singh (@ShreyanshLaw) February 11, 2020

if you say that the parasite has similar story with Minsara Kanna then accept the fact that the their was copied from Jason film (Homefront) — Muralidharan (@Muralikris98) February 11, 2020

So did Bong-Joon Ho really copy a 1999 Tamil film and win four Oscars for it? Well, that's up to you to decide.