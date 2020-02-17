Kangana Ranaut, who last won over the audience with her film Panga, is all set to appear as an IAF pilot in her upcoming film Tejas. And her first look from the film was released recently.

For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out .

Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled - TEJAS

The film, which is a military drama, is being directed by Sarvesh Mewara. And while not much is known about the film, Kangana is nailing the look of a tough-as-nails IAF pilot.

Twitterati is all praises for Kangana's new look:

This is her first look from the film #Tejas and we can't get enough of it.

This is called our girl, working with first time people n taking chance at this point of her career, that's why she talks about nepotism becoz u dnt recognise new talents... She will rock it

After Manikarnika, #KanganaRanaut pulls another winner of a look, this time as an air force pilot in #Tejas . Looking forward to this one

Looks like its a very very Passionate role.

The first look of #Tejas is here!#KanganaRanaut looks brave and commanding as a pilot.



HAL Tejas is an Indian single-engine, delta wing, multirole light fighter



HAL Tejas is an Indian single-engine, delta wing, multirole light fighter

Former PM Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave the name Tejas

Oh my god, so many variations you have given in the films you have set bar so high.

I am so loving this look, big fan of patriotic movies, this will definitely gonna rock.

#KanganaRanaut is all set to fly high with her upcoming movie #Tejas

Apart from Kangana, even Janhvi Kapoor will play an IAF pilot in her upcoming film, the biopic Gunjan Saxena.