Kangana Ranaut, who last won over the audience with her film Panga, is all set to appear as an IAF pilot in her upcoming film Tejas. And her first look from the film was released recently. 

The film, which is a military drama, is being directed by Sarvesh Mewara. And while not much is known about the film, Kangana is nailing the look of a tough-as-nails IAF pilot. 

Kangana
Source: Twitter

Twitterati is all praises for Kangana's new look: 

Apart from Kangana, even Janhvi Kapoor will play an IAF pilot in her upcoming film, the biopic Gunjan Saxena. 