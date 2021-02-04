It's like an unwritten universal rule that when you're watching an Indian soap, you have got to leave behind your logic for the better.

I mean, how else will you enjoy (read: digest) an ichadhari nagin falling in love with a human who actually wants to kill off her human husband's family or a bahu turning into a housefly?

No law of physics is applicable when it comes to our dear ol' Indian soaps. Just like this clip from Sasural Simar Ka. The scene is just SO bizarre that you'd want to go to the Himalayas to attain some mid-week nirvana.



She is so desperate to stop Mataji from leaving that she somehow slips on Mataji's shawl around her neck and chokes on it.

All the while, Mataji doesn't even realize what is happening which, at this point, doesn't even surprise us anymore. Needless to say, this clip started a riot on Twitter.

That's the face of a murderer right there... pic.twitter.com/MfC4RMsazw — MCLovesCheesecakeToo (@MCLOVESWINTER) January 29, 2021

Idk what amazed me more, the hairstyle or the scenario 😳 — Piku (@kisLamheNe) January 29, 2021

My sasuma watches such serials all day I can only imagine how many times she had murdered me in her mind 😂😂😂😂😂 — ekchidiya (@lazybirdy8) January 30, 2021

That granma, with that hairstyle, of course she's a living final destination.. sheesh — Oreo_Sleepyhead (@ris_staydmn) January 29, 2021

This is slightly better bakwas, you should see this next level bakwas.😆😆 pic.twitter.com/wblbwneHhH — Rajesh Reddy (@pinakasharangaG) January 30, 2021

You'd think that this is a one-off choking event but that's when it gets funnier. If you had some brain cells left, they'd certainly be dead now.

Indian soap operas take things to a whole different level pic.twitter.com/vmN5YO8075 — No Context Violence (@NoConViolence) January 21, 2021

Looks like our Mataji is a serial choker but only for one victim who always manages to slip and wrap curtain/shawl around her neck.

You'd think at this point she'll learn to stay away from any random long piece of clothing — Crusavy (@Crusavy1) January 30, 2021

She's strangled, again ? What's with her ? Bondage addict ? — °𝕵𝖊𝖒𝖇𝖚𝕷° (@Mbrodoth) January 30, 2021

I think UNESCO should declare this as an art.

Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised.