The trailer of Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as the lead couple has Twitter falling in love. The film captures the bias around homosexuality in India in a light-hearted comedy with the Badhaai Ho duo, Neena Gupta and Jeetender Kaushik playing Ayushmann's parents once again.
The real pathbreaking star of B-Town,he don’t need any PR or media articles to stay afloat in this race, it’s just his vision and hardwork which is enough to create wonders at ticket windows & also in heart of audiences. Congratulations for another hit. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan https://t.co/k7lsMGAa7D— Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) 20 January 2020
Ayushmann Khurrana wearing the rainbow flag (lgbtq pride) I'm SCREAMING#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/yYAIf0bKj8— ✧ (@forgodsakeTaps) 20 January 2020
we're really getting ayushmann's character with a nose ring, wearing the pride flag like a cape and letting everyone know that his boyfriend's father has a dangerous disease called homophobia,,,, all while his boyfriend gives him MFING HEART EYES #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/qxYwZup2Ib— marine 🗡️p'arthritis & kongstop (@perayass) 20 January 2020
From This To This— 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) 20 January 2020
We all grew up ...#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/fRvdazucPO
shirtless @ayushmannk in a pride cape calling homophobia out is the energy we need in 2020#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan— kweer kid 🇮🇳🏳️🌈 (@KidKweer) 20 January 2020
ayushmann, neena ji, gajraj rao ji, jeetu & everything about #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan trailer screams A WINNER. i really hope the Indian audience throngs to the theatre to watch this movie & do their thing as they did with his previous movies. pic.twitter.com/GnPpMg2bkS— vísh (@yasiruvismini_) January 20, 2020
@ayushmannk is in his quest of versatility portraying another challenge character #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan https://t.co/WoiJ3KIYeO— V1/\/@¥ (@VinayMitta) January 20, 2020
Ayushmann Khurrana is the most versatile actor of his generation when it comes to choosing scripts. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan— I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) January 20, 2020
Loved the trailer of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan— 🌈U N P R E D I C T A B L E (@being_quirky) January 20, 2020
It's high time homosexuality should be normalized in our country too
It is as natural as heterosexual relationships, different is in preference & taste
Thank you @ayushmannk & the whole team, you doing it will give it more importance https://t.co/xNBGx1YrHh
Jeetu bhaiya's students after watching the trailer. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhanTrailer #AyushmannKhurrana #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/rAGR8H098P— Birch (@greysky000) January 20, 2020
#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan trailer is absolutely Hilarious, it takes guts to do a role like this, @ayushmannk and #Jeetu guys you both deserve respect... Terrific trailer... 120cr paar.... #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhanTrailer— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 20, 2020
And He is back to break the Stereotyps again #AyushmannKhurrana #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #JitendraKumar @ayushmannk @aanandlrai nailed it https://t.co/6R6l3lua9o— Geetam Shrivastava (@Geetam24) January 20, 2020
What a riot this #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan trailer is!!! Thank you, @hiteshkewalya... But zyada thank you, @ayushmannk for headlining this film. Homophobia must go. https://t.co/RHuAT46qdL— Pataakha Guddu کرن پرکاش رو (@CineMagik) January 20, 2020
BEST !!! Hope this movie works & people understand n broaden their mindset regarding same sex relationship.— @nk!t [email protected]@🏳️🌈 (@LoyalStalker) January 20, 2020
Can’t wait to see this one. #LoveisLove 🏳️🌈 https://t.co/bcFaaVBStg
#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan
.@ayushmannk, an ex-Roadie, coming full circle in #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan asking Jeetu "Kar paayega task? Banega Roadie?!"— 💫 What's in a name? 💫 (@k0ol1) January 20, 2020
That kiss 😂🙊#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhanhttps://t.co/iCgsMlfYcP— Shreya 🇮🇳💜 (@_shrextra24) January 20, 2020
#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan you can't go wrong with such amazing Cast. 👏👌👌👌 Jeetu bhaiya 🤩— J 👹 (@dhoni_maniac) January 20, 2020
@ayushmannk pulls off that nose ring like a bawse. We seriously do not deserve this guy ❤️#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/sR0DS7Kdhq— Yamini P.Bhalerao (@yamini_pb) January 20, 2020
Just watched the trailer of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan . It's easily the first mainstream Indian movie to talk about homophobia so boldly, openly and maturely. Great job. Kudos to @ayushmannk and the cast and crew 👏👏👏https://t.co/hP9NEZojhW— Shivam (@dontwannashare) January 20, 2020
What a cracker of a trailer! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, where @ayushmannk gives it to homophobia, hard, boht hard.https://t.co/ulGflgAA9t— Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) January 20, 2020
After watching the trailer of "shubh mangal zyada saavdhan"— Nimit Narayani (@nimit2611) January 20, 2020
I'm wondering the level of courage in ayushmann khurrana.
Idk but after 10 years he'll be considered one of the greats of the industries.#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #AyushmannKhurrana #smzs #Bollywood
Who else apart from @ayushmannk would dare agree to this role? While the rest of the star brigade of #bollywood is stuck in the past, he's single handedly bringing the industry to today's times.#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/Kvpw9MISoH— moreON movies (@moreON_movies) January 20, 2020
Arjun ko hi dekh lo....Kon Mathur saab ka launda.....hahahha hilarious....Big thumps up for Jeetu Bhaiya and @raogajraj @ayushmannk#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan— Parag (@paragcommonman) January 20, 2020
Ayushman khuranna is good but Jeetu shines throughout the trailer. #AyushmannKhurrana #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #Jeetu pic.twitter.com/ialbAeEKNT— Birch (@greysky000) January 20, 2020
Breaking the barriers yet again, you're a thing of beauty @ayushmannk and a shout out to Jitendra Kumar#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/zO7xGXALgG— Gaurav Kaushik (@impromptbakchod) January 20, 2020
The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.