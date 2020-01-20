The trailer of Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as the lead couple has Twitter falling in love. The film captures the bias around homosexuality in India in a light-hearted comedy with the Badhaai Ho duo, Neena Gupta and Jeetender Kaushik playing Ayushmann's parents once again. 

The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. 