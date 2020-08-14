Time and again Pankaj Tripathi has proved that he is an actor worth a million bucks. Again, with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, his portrayal of Lt. Col. (Rtd.) Ajay Saxena - Gunjan Saxena's father showcased how effortlessly flawless he is with his art. 

Twitter lauded the actor for his convincing portrayal of the progressive father and his overall acting. We're all for it. 

Pankaj Tripathi is a gift to the Indian film industry that we're all thankful for. 