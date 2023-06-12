Scary movies are well, scary. And the thing about these creepy and horrifying films is that we watch them despite knowing that they will haunt us for days, sometimes eternally. It’s inexplicably weird. Then there are characters who are just harrowing. Of course, we’ve all watched films as kids that left us scarred with their creepy characters. Most times, we watch such films not knowing what we’re getting into, other times it’s just a toxic trait.

On the other hand, no matter how old we get, we keep getting flashbacks from those films and those characters. And let’s just face it, this has happened to everyone, and there’s no denying that. So Twitter listed such characters that scared them like nobody else, and we’re collectively reliving our nightmares.

A Twitter user, Michael Matteo Rossi, started this thread, and the answers are scary as hell.

Child Catcher – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang pic.twitter.com/0yivNgZQg4 — davefretz (@davefretz) June 11, 2023

No other character, no other actor, no other scene can beat this one for me. Ashutosh Rana as Dayashankar! Sangharsh released over two decades ago but this scene still gives me goosebumps. I still remember being traumatized the first time I watched this film! https://t.co/k9obnKZHA4 pic.twitter.com/AgRZP1yeSM — Syed Zain Raza (@SydZainRaza) June 12, 2023

Richard Kiel as Jaws in Moonraker pic.twitter.com/gAi4n0IBKA — クラマー (@KelaPleut) June 11, 2023

Who's a character that scared the hell out of you as a kid?



I wasn't really a "kid" when #Makdee came. But #ShabanaAzmi was so disturbing that her performance stayed with me for days. Her wicked smile, scary stare & haunting voice – SA showed absolutely new side to her craft 🕸️ https://t.co/dI0XisbJYg pic.twitter.com/6eiQQ2Z1Z1 — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) June 12, 2023

Jhamunda scared the shit out of me so bad, I remember running out of the hall screaming https://t.co/cIN8JbcVah pic.twitter.com/ocvWZAE1hI — Jay (@Breadwala) June 12, 2023

Nothing just a one thing jiski wajah se abhi tk I m afraid for crackers 🙄 cooker whistle sound 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ,or y movie m bhootni ki cheekhne ki awaz 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/T0lgAsQzdp pic.twitter.com/CR71yUgrFe — shabzxmylove ♥️ (@shabzlover) June 12, 2023

Saw this on tv when I was like 8 and it ruined me https://t.co/EQp6FWF0Gu pic.twitter.com/z48izcikoA — Ⓐⓘⓝⓣⓝⓞ🐰 (@Aintno_12) June 11, 2023

This nibba scared the shit outta me whenever he was on screen https://t.co/uDgjCA39WK pic.twitter.com/gA6jW0rzS7 — cat cat cat cat cat cat cat cat cat cat cat cat ca (@srio_O) June 12, 2023

This mfer who I suppose is from an Indian remake of ET. https://t.co/TGO73jBuOP pic.twitter.com/nhCWqSQlEf — riah | 18 days till dial of destiny (@forderlyy) June 12, 2023

Ashoutosh Rana in Dushman https://t.co/Q6hG67sUbR pic.twitter.com/1BVc3AzjHw — Regena (@Regee5r) June 12, 2023

Him from Powerpuff Girls, am sorry that devil still gives me the creeps. https://t.co/rUYMl2TPLa pic.twitter.com/3o7oPBkgtk — Lakshana Palat (@lakshanapalat) June 12, 2023

These tweets are definitely going to make up one terrible dream.