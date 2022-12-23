The nepotism debate is the hottest topic in Bollywood, no matter where you go. It has been in the industry for a long time, and the discussion about it keeps evolving. Now Hollywood’s Vulture magazine recently featured its nepo-baby cover, and desis couldn’t help but laugh at it.

Nepo baby discourse…some of you must not know about Bollywood, where the simple act of NOT having a famous parent is so rare as to be considered revolutionary, lol — arushi sinha (@arushisinha) December 20, 2022

the greatest nepotism family in the world pic.twitter.com/5YozFwhe9q — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) December 20, 2022

It further read:

Except Sonam Kapoor she’s truly the most delusional one. pic.twitter.com/inm7UU3C97 — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) December 20, 2022

This Tweet went viral, and people are calling out the post as delusional. In their counterargument, netizens are asking this Twitter user to keep Aishwarya Rai out of it and think it’s Kapoors who hold this title better. We have picked some comments for you to understand this situation better.

AishwaryaRai is self made superstar and global Icon. Nepotism is not at all in the dictionary of AishwaryaRai.



Better get ur life Zara. https://t.co/iDS34PEdIa — ✨🌺Anbarassi🌺✨ (@CholaPirattiyar) December 22, 2022

Nepo 🙄



whatever make my girl out of the nepo thing she’s a self made queen n u know that right https://t.co/QzTM3vObBm — Aishwarya Rai 💙 (@my_aishwarya) December 22, 2022

Amitabh started as a second and third lead in Saat Hindustani, Anand etc. Even played negative characters in movies like Parwana early on. Jaya was an FTII gold medalist, so good that Shabana Azmi decided to enroll in the Institute looking at her acting.



+ https://t.co/XPQgslZOE5 — The Cricket Archaeologist (@outof22yards) December 21, 2022

At least 3 of them had no forefathers working there when they entered the industry 🤡 https://t.co/YzhePAxxCf — Mr Snowflake (@numbIITian) December 21, 2022

Both Jaya and Aishwarya made a name for themselves without any connections. 🥱 https://t.co/V0gvZ5OwAw — मयंक🌙 (@sweet_nothing02) December 21, 2022

Nepotism in Bollywood gets noticed as those are public personalities and are always under the scanner. Nepotism is otherwise rampant everywhere. There are places where the nepotism would make Bollywoods' look like child's play.

Also, Rai isn't a nepo baby. https://t.co/Ld9T2agHMb — Typo King (@Hopayega09) December 21, 2022

now leave mother aishwarya rai out of this too, she came from a middle class south indian family, and had a stable acting career well before her marriage into the bachchans, her husband himself acknowledges that he's the nepo baby and she isn't 😭😭 https://t.co/RuWtNIxQVu — Rae🌙: The Great War stan (@iknowdaylight07) December 21, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan father was a famous poet and not an actor or director. Jaya Bachchan has made a name for herself and she had a well established career before she married Amitabh. Aishwarya Rai won Miss World title in 1994 and after that she officially entered the industry https://t.co/fTb680gQao — (: (@worldinurpalm_) December 21, 2022

The only nepo product is Abhishek there. How are they the greatest nepotism family? Get your facts right before tweeting. https://t.co/HZMZrGc5e5 — Shailesh (@shailesshhhh) December 23, 2022

Actually Kapoor's are the biggest nepo family Half the big names of B'wood are from their family



Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor , Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor , Karishma Kapoor



Almost everyone are great actors have a serious craft https://t.co/oooM2PNu5Q pic.twitter.com/9g2GBVe9u8 — • (@KohlifiedGal) December 22, 2022

Uh! u need some help dear 💅 https://t.co/RI1Bipe2ur — ❦ (@IshaReddyy) December 21, 2022

This title solely goes to Kapoor Khandaan I am not taking arguments against this https://t.co/lg1N43NugE — daddy's little possible neurodivergent (@bareilykibarfi) December 21, 2022

What do you think?

