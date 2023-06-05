Every day there is a new Twitter trend on the social media app and every trend is unique. This time we found Twitteratis discussing actors who share insane chemistry and the responses people shared didn’t disappoint. From chemistry that made us root for the actors to some absolutely hilarious as well as iconic ones, here are 20 actors who define chemistry to the T.

1. Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal. I mean, can we even argue? Just look at all the gems they have created together. Hera Pheri, Welcome, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhaag are cult classics.

3. Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. I mean, RRR needs no introduction.

4. Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan. Classic thirst trap for my girlies.

can ind and pak solve their issues cuz….😮‍💨 https://t.co/8QkGYsnAVz pic.twitter.com/pe0e3WuYz7 — marianne ماریان (@pahaaadan) June 2, 2023

5. It would be an offence if we didn’t add Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to this list. I belong to that group of kids who thought they were married in real life as well.

Chemistry too good I thought they were husband and wife 👍🏼🫠 https://t.co/0xJcDn9kqs pic.twitter.com/tKZyt0cG5A — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) June 1, 2023

6. Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen. Main Hoon Na is proof.

They even met because of it 🥺 https://t.co/7fVnmFZBl2 pic.twitter.com/BUggdXlz99 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 2, 2023

7. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji too! SRK is such a charmer that he can create the most soul-stirring chemistry with a plank of wood too. Trust me.

8. Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta. Remember this music video which most of us were banned from watching?

They showed chemistry before chemistry was even a thing https://t.co/cgEFnXrXzK pic.twitter.com/KImFXlpRTV — Sia⋆ (@siappaa_) June 2, 2023

9. Govinda and Kader Khan. Only the OG’s would know.

10. We can’t forget Monica and Chandler, can we? Thank you, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry for giving us #RelationshipGoals.

they created the best relationship on television https://t.co/qiSbMd1RtK pic.twitter.com/jtR6YvM3KZ — alex ✧ (@wdwruffalo) May 29, 2023

11. Two absolutely fine performers in one frame. Jim Sarbh and Ranveer Singh in Padmavat shook the ground.

12. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Chemistry too good I thought they were soulmates https://t.co/wa0xgHMjKy pic.twitter.com/maxpoDhQ6h — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) June 2, 2023

13. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao literally give us our parents’ vibes.

14. Munna Bhai and Circuit.

15. Oozing Aashiqui, we have Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

16. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

17. Professor and Raquel really twisted the whole plot with their insane chemistry.

serquel would have flopped had it not been for the insane chemistry between these two https://t.co/UHJ7f7szmK pic.twitter.com/A1WQibqJYq — s t e p h 🔸 (@itzbianqueen69) May 28, 2023

18. When we are talking about chemistry, we better talk about this science teacher.

Which other pairs would you add to this list?