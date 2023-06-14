Aise Nainon Ki Baaton Mein Koi Kyun Na Aaye! Tere Naina, Tere Naina… Shah Rukh Khan, we are talking about your beautiful eyes. Deeper than the ocean and expressive as a mirror to your soul. Now that we are talking about SRK being the king of expressions, his eyes surely deserve the praise. Dialogue or not, his eyes aptly convey the emotions that his characters are feeling in movies. Remember a scene from Kal Ho Naa Ho in which Aman expresses his love for Naina while fake-reading the blank pages of Rohit’s diary? Boy! That was intense.
A video of Shah Rukh Khan expressing through his eyes in films have caught our attention on Twitter. It will surely make you believe more in SRK’s supremacy and his prowess of acting.
A Twitter user, @SRKzAlinaa, posted the montage clip of SRK which features emotional sequences of his movies. In the clip, we can see the superstar communicating his emotions through his watery eyes. The scenes are from films like Veer Zaara, Swades, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Dil Se, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chak De India, Pathaan, Om Shanti Om, to name a few.
Watch the video here:
Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:
Also, remember when Shah Rukh Khan as Aman cried at Rohit and Naina’s wedding in Kal Ho Naa Ho? Or when SRK as Mohan Bhargava had a self-realisation in the train after meeting a child vending water for 25 paisa in Swades?
What an acting through eyes, SRK.