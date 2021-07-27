Come on, you read the headline and chose to read the story, we already know that you are obsessed with Lord Bobby! By now, we know he did things before they were cool and we believe in his supremacy.
Desi Twitter took this obsession a step further and uncovered the supreme sporting spirit inside Lord Bobby!
I mean, as Twitteratis say, Lord Bobby is such an ultimate sportsman, he could run his own Olympics (or Bobbympics?)
You ask me how? Well, have a look.
🥇#Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/T1ALzQO802— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) July 26, 2021
Twitter is generally pumped up when they hear Lord Bobby and this time was no different.
4 medal toh Bobby Bhai la dete agar inko bhejte toh !— Azarias Robert (@azariasrobert) July 26, 2021
Lord Bobby Supremacy— chintubaba (@chintamani0d) July 26, 2021
4 Gold 👌❤️— sudhanshu` (@whoshud) July 26, 2021
Bobby FTW 🤘— Simol Bhansali 🏹 (@simolbhansali) July 26, 2021
Bobbympics— प्रियांशु बर्नवाल •|• Kumkum's Priority ❤️😌 (@memeispriyansh) July 27, 2021