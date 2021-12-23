If you're a fan of the currently-very-popular TV show Anupamaa, then you must've caught a glimpse of this scene which has gone viral for just how adorable it is!

Source: twitter/DeewaniLadki01

It's a scene where Anupamaa is shown cooking and Anuj takes a utensil out of her hands and tells her that he won't ever let her cook alone, ever again. Yep. You heard that right. It had our hearts melting at the speed of light. Because Anupamaa has been depicted as someone who's had to handle so many responsibilities all by herself, with little to no support from her in-laws, husband or even children (except for Samar, he's always supported her). 

Source: twitter/DeewaniLadki01

Then of course there are these cute, flirtatious moments between them where they subtly pull each other's leg. Like this other scene in the video where Anupamaa tells Anuj he needs to clean out his ears to hear better! So far, their chemistry really seems to be winning the audience over. It's not over the top, but it's definitely not flat and uninteresting. Their conversations have just the right amount of sweetness and fun. And we're here for it.

You can watch the whole clip here. 

Also here's another cute scene that Anuj and Anupamaa fans seem to be talking about. It's a short but warm conversation between Anupamaa and Anuj's sister Malvika. Where they are seen bonding with each other. 

And this is how some fans reacted to the kitchen scene above. 

We're all for Anuj and Anupamaa and cannot wait to see them finally end up together. 