If you're a fan of the currently-very-popular TV show Anupamaa, then you must've caught a glimpse of this scene which has gone viral for just how adorable it is!

It's a scene where Anupamaa is shown cooking and Anuj takes a utensil out of her hands and tells her that he won't ever let her cook alone, ever again. Yep. You heard that right. It had our hearts melting at the speed of light. Because Anupamaa has been depicted as someone who's had to handle so many responsibilities all by herself, with little to no support from her in-laws, husband or even children (except for Samar, he's always supported her).

Then of course there are these cute, flirtatious moments between them where they subtly pull each other's leg. Like this other scene in the video where Anupamaa tells Anuj he needs to clean out his ears to hear better! So far, their chemistry really seems to be winning the audience over. It's not over the top, but it's definitely not flat and uninteresting. Their conversations have just the right amount of sweetness and fun. And we're here for it.

You can watch the whole clip here.

These moments are so heart warming ❤



1st - Anuj saying he wont let her cook alone ever again - him giving her the respect & equality ❤



2nd - she telling him to clean his ears and him actually cleaning his ears 🤣😂



3rd - Mukku respectfully greating Anu 🥺#MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/wsxziQoH2x — Anu & Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) December 22, 2021

Also here's another cute scene that Anuj and Anupamaa fans seem to be talking about. It's a short but warm conversation between Anupamaa and Anuj's sister Malvika. Where they are seen bonding with each other.

This was such a cute moment🥺❤

Mukku asking Anu to come to "Hamare ghar" 😍❤

Its their house now🥺😭❤❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/wdyzDggGqD — Anu & Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) December 22, 2021

And this is how some fans reacted to the kitchen scene above.

Anu from pic 1: didn't even know how he loves her madly from 26 years

Anu from pic 2 : she don't know how to tell him that she is madly loves him 🤭❤️

Waqt badal gaya ❤️#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/U2zW3jqaYT — 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐢 🍁 (@buttterfly_cup) December 22, 2021

I think I need to lie down. I simply cannot function having watched this scene. ❤️🥺#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/hd1DXGJaEI — SK👩🏻‍✈️ (@Feminist_Radha) December 23, 2021

“aap bhi bohot bohot acche hai, tabhi toh aapse itna pyaa..”



i think this is the first time she has spoken about her feelings. anupamaa is glowing in love 🥺♥️#Anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/8NF2sChGPT — 🍁 (@_xhappywanderer) December 23, 2021

It's not like that he is saying it for the first time or she is listening it for the first time but

The way they blush like it never happened before has my heart...♥️#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/u1dZYhw9N8 — Anaya🌿 (@Be_kind_world) December 23, 2021

We're all for Anuj and Anupamaa and cannot wait to see them finally end up together.