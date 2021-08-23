The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was leaked a few hours ago. As you can imagine, it has driven the internet crazy, what with all those crazy multiverse theories and such. Now, obviously, I am not going to tell you what happens in the trailer because it's in 144P and unlike Tobey Maguire's Parker, I need my glasses.

I am just messing with you. Or am I? Anyhow, Twitter has seen it and it's going nuts, like I said before. So, just scroll down and see for yourself.

we all know who leaked that trailer#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/TEHooZaijc — danté 🕷️ (@spidermoron) August 22, 2021

A VFX guy leaking footage is exactly how the last Spider-Man movie ended. — Silas (@silaslesnick) August 22, 2021

Tom Holland realizing he wasn't the one who leaked the Spiderman No Way Home trailer pic.twitter.com/Ci23uq1t1C — ara | bkg💥 (@heyitsaraaaa) August 22, 2021

the spiderman no way home trailer: pic.twitter.com/3QqZAeTTe3 — kath (@pradabIair) August 22, 2021

Kevin Feige when he finds out Spiderman No Way Home has been leaked online 🤣😫 #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/CDVbGCaRnc — Matt Axe (@MattAxe64) August 23, 2021

Kevin Feige on his way to find whoever leaked the trailer #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/IB2XqzyljZ — Jøsh (@_undeadboi_) August 22, 2021

What the hell, did WandaVision predict the No Way Home trailer release date? 😳 #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/0s51UGSGIM — Ralphisto (@RalphBohner666) August 22, 2021

scarlett johansson leaking the no way home trailer as part of the lawsuit #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/3dH2a8pGOA — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) August 23, 2021

Kevin Feige waking up the person who leaked the new spiderman trailer #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/upB0VJ3U7E — yeah (@cringenameyeeet) August 23, 2021

When I see Tobey Maguire’s spiderman in no way home pic.twitter.com/bvMUADH2fi — Arm (@theguccigatsby) August 23, 2021

OG Spiderman fans after watching the NWH leaked trailer pic.twitter.com/5tLT7yWBim — CEO of FUG₳CITY (@acf3301) August 23, 2021

Oh, you are still here. Looking for the trailer, aren't you? Use your god damned brains. It's a leaked trailer. I am not going to post it here. Get off your butt and look for it on Twitter by yourself.