Actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam passed away today. He was 52.

Shivkumar Subramaniam
Source: The Indian Express

Subrahmanyam, who starred in popular movies like 2 States and Meenakshi Sundareshwar, also wrote the screenplay for the movies Parinda (1989) and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003). 

His untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry, and people took to Twitter to express their condolences:   

May he rest in peace.   