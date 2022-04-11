Actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam passed away today. He was 52.
His untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry, and people took to Twitter to express their condolences:
Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam.— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 11, 2022
My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy .
ॐ शान्ति !
Terrible news. The sadness doesn't end. A great guy, and incredible talent. Gone too soon. #RIP #respect — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 11, 2022
Completely heartbroken. 💔We've lost a very fine actor-writer and a gentleman today. #ShivSubrahmanyam my condolences and love to @divyajagdale & her family. 🙏🏽💐 — Danish Husain (@DanHusain) April 11, 2022
RIP sir . 🙏🏽 — Ali Fazal (@alifazal9) April 11, 2022
Terrible news to wake up to. Shiv Subramaniam gone. Heartbreaking.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 11, 2022
This is so tragic. Shiv was such a gentle soul and helpful. Remember meeting him at Vidhu Vinod Chopra's office in early 90's when I was just starting out. He was so reassuring, helpful, gave some sensible advise. Rest in Peace sir. #ShivSubrahmanyam — Amit Mehra (@amitmehra) April 11, 2022
Dearest dearest Shiv gone. Wonderful writer, great actor and oldest friend to Amole. Life is cruel to take away both Jahan and Shiv. I recall how kind and supportive he was shooting Stanley Ka Dabba, mentoring Partho with so much tenderness. Sweet and gentle. #ShivSubrahmanyam— deepa bhatia (@deepabhatia11) April 11, 2022
The morning of April 11, Bollywood received a very devastating news....— Shagufta ❤ (@R_smarty2015) April 11, 2022
Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, a popular cinema actor and screenwriter, passed away last night.....😭
REST IN PEACE 🙏
Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, esp as it happened just two months after the passing of his and Divya's only child - Jahaan, taken by a brain tumour 2 weeks before his 16th birthday.— beena sarwar (@beenasarwar) April 10, 2022
RIP #ShivkumarSubramaniam
Divine Screenplay
tf dude this man was so so talented — adarsh🔰 (@AdarshHeerekar) April 11, 2022
Om Shanti 🙏🏻 had worked with Shiv early on in my career…was a brilliant actor and human being 🙏🏻 — Parvin Dabas (@parvindabas) April 11, 2022
Had the opportunity to work with him on a teeny tiny project, what a light he was. :(— Farheen Raaj (@BhookiIndian) April 11, 2022
Rest in peace, sir.
Ohh... Indeed a heartbreaking news. Brilliant Writer - sensible actor. I worked with him in my first job as a professional in Chhandita Mukherjee's series "Bharat ki Chhap". Learnt a lot from him. Rest in Peace, Shiv.#ShivkumarSubramaniam — Sudipto SEN (@sudiptoSENtlm) April 11, 2022
Parinda will always remain special❤️— Rishit_Sachinist •EF• 3.0 (@RishitShukla) April 11, 2022
RIP sir
May he rest in peace.