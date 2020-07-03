National award-winning, veteran choregrapher Saroj Khan, passed away in Mumbai today. In a career spanning forty years, Saroj Khan has given the industry some of the most famous hook steps that ruled our childhood.

Netizens from all over the world take to social media to mourn the loss of one of India's finest choreographers:

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Rest in peace Saroj ji 🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 3, 2020

Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs🙏🏻 #SarojKhan — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

RIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family..#SarojKhan — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the news that Saroj Khan is no more with us, Most talented trend setter choreographer of Film industry, My condolences to her family members & admirers. We will miss you. #RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xlON9X3Emu — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 3, 2020

#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity ..... pic.twitter.com/1Kv5B6CpKv — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) July 3, 2020

Deeply saddened by the passing away of one of our finest choreographers. Tremendous grace and a mobile face with quicksilver expressions were her hallmark .I worked with her very early in my career and she was immeasurably parient and kind. RIP #Saroj Khan pic.twitter.com/ftRsuRE1Aj — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 3, 2020

Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji pic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020

Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2020

Really sad to hear that Saroj Khan ji is no more between us. Her Grace , her simplicity her iconic moves and her legacy are immortalised. My condolences with Raju sir, and entire family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RipSarojKhan — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) July 3, 2020

My first choreographer in Bollywood our "Master Ji" 💗

I was lucky to begin with the best dance Guru!!

As petrified I was of Her strictness for perfection, Her golden compliments stay with me forever 🙏

May She find greater happiness in the Higher World #SarojKhan 🙏 — AMRITA RAO (@AmritaRao) July 3, 2020

You are loved ... You are irreplaceable ... A true GURU ... #RIPSarojKhan @ pic.twitter.com/Nn2jBslZlN — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 3, 2020

When I think of dance, grace, sensuality, the ability to make a song come alive simply with facial expressions, only one name comes to mind..Some of the most epic songs in Hindi films would not be what they are without her choreography. A huge loss. RIP Masterji🙏🏼💔 #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/ERDfQWVD3o — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 3, 2020

#Saroj Khan was a genius Choreographer and Gem 💎 of talent and who set a example with her iconic and exemplary work.Shocked to know about her demise. A big loss to the film industry. Condolences to her family, friends & fans. Om Shanti .😢🌸🌸🌸😢#RIPSarojKhan #Legend pic.twitter.com/QPBadEJvJw — Roshani Yadav(SDM) (@Roshani000) July 3, 2020

The three-time National Award winner has been credited with choreographing over 2000 songs.



Saroj Khan was one of the most prominent dance choreographers.



Rest In Peace.



#SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/uzO2qne6x7 — Mahhi Veerpal (@MahhiVeerpal) July 3, 2020

Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji passed away.

Prayers

Thank you so Saroj ji for all the iconic songs you create all over the years pic.twitter.com/fudnDfD3lL — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) July 3, 2020

Can we cancel 2020?



Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan passes away.



Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Nimbooda, Barso Re



And the most Iconic #DolaRe



A huge loss of a creative mind that contributed so much with her art form. RIP pic.twitter.com/WQtucYLLBV — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 3, 2020

Paying tributes to 'Masterji', B-town celebs also shared their memories with Saroj Khan on Instagram:

Saroj Khan's legacy will always live on in the 2,000 songs that she beautifully choreographed. May her soul rest in peace.