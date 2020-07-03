National award-winning, veteran choregrapher Saroj Khan, passed away in Mumbai today. In a career spanning forty years, Saroj Khan has given the industry some of the most famous hook steps that ruled our childhood. 

Source: Patrika

Netizens from all over the world take to social media to mourn the loss of one of India's finest choreographers:   

Paying tributes to 'Masterji', B-town celebs also shared their memories with Saroj Khan on Instagram: 

View this post on Instagram

Jalsa, Mumbai July 2/3, 2020 Thu/Fri 7:24 AM You rest .. you rest well .. you rise .. you realise the hours .. you seek the elixir .. you devour .. you get to connect .. … and .. .. you be informed in this communicative world .. Saroj Khan has died .. .. and an entire history of time races before you in the cerebrum .. She was a sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time .. of the time when I was just beginning .. of the film ‘Bandhe Haath’ with the heart throb of millions Mumtaz .. with the director OP Ralhan .. Mumtaz’s grace and acceptance to agree to work with this newbe .. she a stratospheric Star , me a nobody .. .. and Saroj ji in the crowd of dancers in a song .. her subtle grace when she moved .. the expressions , the delicate little intricacies of each word and movement .. she was just so exceptional .. she was pregnant with child during the shoot , but never deterred from her work .. at one point I saw her , quite alarmingly , finding the foetus had shifted in her stomach and she simply unabashedly pushed it into place , and carried on .. dancing .. .. and then over the years .. she excelled and attained the podium title of Dance Director .. or as the language changed , the Choreographer of film .. her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with .. and the love and affection she gave to all that came under her guidance .. and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care .. she would call her or him aside .. and .. .. give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a ‘shagun’ .. .. many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin .. an immense achievement .. Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance .. .. on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment .. she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said “ I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

View this post on Instagram

RIP saroji masterji 🙏💔

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

💔 Rest In Peace Saroj mam..

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

View this post on Instagram

RIP Saroj Ji ❤️

A post shared by Tushar Kalia (@thetusharkalia) on

Saroj Khan's legacy will always live on in the 2,000 songs that she beautifully choreographed. May her soul rest in peace. 