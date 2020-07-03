National award-winning, veteran choregrapher Saroj Khan, passed away in Mumbai today. In a career spanning forty years, Saroj Khan has given the industry some of the most famous hook steps that ruled our childhood.
Netizens from all over the world take to social media to mourn the loss of one of India's finest choreographers:
I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020
Rest in peace Saroj ji 🙏🙏— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 3, 2020
Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs🙏🏻 #SarojKhan— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 3, 2020
Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020
RIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family..#SarojKhan— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 3, 2020
Woke up to the news that Saroj Khan is no more with us, Most talented trend setter choreographer of Film industry, My condolences to her family members & admirers. We will miss you. #RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xlON9X3Emu— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 3, 2020
#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity ..... pic.twitter.com/1Kv5B6CpKv— Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) July 3, 2020
Deeply saddened by the passing away of one of our finest choreographers. Tremendous grace and a mobile face with quicksilver expressions were her hallmark .I worked with her very early in my career and she was immeasurably parient and kind. RIP #Saroj Khan pic.twitter.com/ftRsuRE1Aj— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 3, 2020
Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji pic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020
Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2020
Really sad to hear that Saroj Khan ji is no more between us. Her Grace , her simplicity her iconic moves and her legacy are immortalised. My condolences with Raju sir, and entire family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RipSarojKhan— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) July 3, 2020
My first choreographer in Bollywood our "Master Ji" 💗— AMRITA RAO (@AmritaRao) July 3, 2020
I was lucky to begin with the best dance Guru!!
As petrified I was of Her strictness for perfection, Her golden compliments stay with me forever 🙏
May She find greater happiness in the Higher World #SarojKhan 🙏
You are loved ... You are irreplaceable ... A true GURU ... #RIPSarojKhan @ pic.twitter.com/Nn2jBslZlN— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 3, 2020
When I think of dance, grace, sensuality, the ability to make a song come alive simply with facial expressions, only one name comes to mind..Some of the most epic songs in Hindi films would not be what they are without her choreography. A huge loss. RIP Masterji🙏🏼💔 #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/ERDfQWVD3o— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 3, 2020
Renowned choreographer #Saroj Khan is no more . RIP. pic.twitter.com/UGGUwq7PlV— vaqar69911 (@Vaqar69911) July 3, 2020
#Saroj Khan was a genius Choreographer and Gem 💎 of talent and who set a example with her iconic and exemplary work.Shocked to know about her demise. A big loss to the film industry. Condolences to her family, friends & fans. Om Shanti .😢🌸🌸🌸😢#RIPSarojKhan #Legend pic.twitter.com/QPBadEJvJw— Roshani Yadav(SDM) (@Roshani000) July 3, 2020
The three-time National Award winner has been credited with choreographing over 2000 songs.— Mahhi Veerpal (@MahhiVeerpal) July 3, 2020
Saroj Khan was one of the most prominent dance choreographers.
Rest In Peace.
#SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/uzO2qne6x7
Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji passed away.— Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) July 3, 2020
Prayers
Thank you so Saroj ji for all the iconic songs you create all over the years pic.twitter.com/fudnDfD3lL
Can we cancel 2020?— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 3, 2020
Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan passes away.
Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Nimbooda, Barso Re
And the most Iconic #DolaRe
A huge loss of a creative mind that contributed so much with her art form. RIP pic.twitter.com/WQtucYLLBV
View this post on Instagram
Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP 💔 #SarojKhan
View this post on Instagram
Jalsa, Mumbai July 2/3, 2020 Thu/Fri 7:24 AM You rest .. you rest well .. you rise .. you realise the hours .. you seek the elixir .. you devour .. you get to connect .. … and .. .. you be informed in this communicative world .. Saroj Khan has died .. .. and an entire history of time races before you in the cerebrum .. She was a sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time .. of the time when I was just beginning .. of the film ‘Bandhe Haath’ with the heart throb of millions Mumtaz .. with the director OP Ralhan .. Mumtaz’s grace and acceptance to agree to work with this newbe .. she a stratospheric Star , me a nobody .. .. and Saroj ji in the crowd of dancers in a song .. her subtle grace when she moved .. the expressions , the delicate little intricacies of each word and movement .. she was just so exceptional .. she was pregnant with child during the shoot , but never deterred from her work .. at one point I saw her , quite alarmingly , finding the foetus had shifted in her stomach and she simply unabashedly pushed it into place , and carried on .. dancing .. .. and then over the years .. she excelled and attained the podium title of Dance Director .. or as the language changed , the Choreographer of film .. her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with .. and the love and affection she gave to all that came under her guidance .. and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care .. she would call her or him aside .. and .. .. give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a ‘shagun’ .. .. many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin .. an immense achievement .. Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance .. .. on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment .. she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said “ I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time
View this post on Instagram
My very brief encounter by a beautiful patient guru who was trying to teach some basics of Indian folk dancing. Even though our encounter was short I always go back to these videos to learn from her over and over. God Bless your soul and may you rest in peace. My heart goes out to the family, close friends and to all those out there who have lost this beautiful person from your life. RIP Mam!
Saroj Khan's legacy will always live on in the 2,000 songs that she beautifully choreographed. May her soul rest in peace.