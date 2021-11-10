Nora Fatehi's new song Kusu Kusu for Satyameva Jayate 2 is trending on Twitter. And as wonderful as Fatehi is, she is not the reason for it. Well, it's a song, so she is but for the purpose of this article, it's the name of the song. Kusu Kusu apparently means "fart" in Tamil and in Malayalam as well, apparently.
Twitter's having a field day with it.
Oh. My. God!— Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) November 9, 2021
CC: Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/KeOLOB4OS7
Le Malayalees on #KusuKusu 😂😂#MalayaliDa #malayali #Kerala https://t.co/olUAdeLIJ1 pic.twitter.com/UKROVp7vtv— Mister Pai (@Rakesh_R_Pai) November 9, 2021
Haha 🤣#KusuKusu means fart in Tamil 😂 https://t.co/dXWrJcont4— hariprasad (@Hari2tweets) November 9, 2021
Fkkkkk.....😂😂😂😂😂 Yov I can't stop laughing ffs...Tamil people will understand the reason 😂😂 #KusuKusu #NoraFatehi https://t.co/rTtmdpfRMW— Pradeep Joy (@PradeepJoy3) November 9, 2021
All the Tamil makkals and Malayalis after seeing this be like !! #KusuKusu #SatyamevaJayate2 #NoraFatehi https://t.co/VxGqSC6CvR pic.twitter.com/1MV7mc694I— That Nair Boy (@surajv369) November 9, 2021
Like no doubt Nora fatehi looks so hot in this song, but like fuck is the title LMFAOOOOO #KusuKusu #NoraFatehi— anam (@anamhabibii) November 10, 2021
The song you can smell 😜 https://t.co/VP4R8Bk9rU— 🅱 akeerA (@BakeeRA1) November 9, 2021
Well, that kinds changes the whole meaning of the song, doesn't it?