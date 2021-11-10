Nora Fatehi's new song Kusu Kusu for Satyameva Jayate 2 is trending on Twitter. And as wonderful as Fatehi is, she is not the reason for it. Well, it's a song, so she is but for the purpose of this article, it's the name of the song. Kusu Kusu apparently means "fart" in Tamil and in Malayalam as well, apparently.

Twitter's having a field day with it.

Fkkkkk.....😂😂😂😂😂 Yov I can't stop laughing ffs...Tamil people will understand the reason 😂😂 #KusuKusu #NoraFatehi https://t.co/rTtmdpfRMW — Pradeep Joy (@PradeepJoy3) November 9, 2021

Like no doubt Nora fatehi looks so hot in this song, but like fuck is the title LMFAOOOOO #KusuKusu #NoraFatehi — anam (@anamhabibii) November 10, 2021

Will there be any lyrics in the song?? Or only sound?? — LN (@Chaukanna_Anna) November 9, 2021

The song you can smell 😜 https://t.co/VP4R8Bk9rU — 🅱 akeerA (@BakeeRA1) November 9, 2021

Works very well in Kerala as well 🤣 https://t.co/QdKnBrPi1i — sub_maya_hai (@sub_maya_hai) November 9, 2021

Well, that kinds changes the whole meaning of the song, doesn't it?