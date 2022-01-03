Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is warm, nostalgic, and probably the best start to 2022. This wizard world reunion has many amazing moments for all the potter heads out there to gush at.

Even after 20 years, the trio of Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Harry Potter just feels right. It contains untold stories and some unfiltered moments shared by the cast.

Here's what the world is saying about Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.



Hands down the best part about the Reunion. Enough to make a grown man cry.#HarryPotter20thAnniversary #HarryPotterReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/kGzXYNmwXT — Vedant Pratap Singh Jadon (@vpsjdon) January 1, 2022

Believe me I am not crying while watching this Shit 😭

THIS REUNION ❤️🍻#ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/LqkAYVdPZ7 — ! (@iiBeingDevil) January 3, 2022

IM NOT CRYING YOURE CRYING. TFW Rupert looked and Emma and kindly just said “I love you.” I DIED. Not romantic. Not anything. Just simple and honest. #ReturnToHogwarts https://t.co/zRV3pGUheD — Matthew (@Smaug0121) January 3, 2022

“There’s nothing like the stories of Harry Potter; It has a transforming effect on people, that’s magic”

Nothing will ever be like Harry Potter, sorry, but nope… This saga and magical universe are unique, everything conspired to be this way! ONE of a kind ⚡️#ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/tNw4td9yEq — Nathi 💫 (@Nathi_Stargazer) January 3, 2022

It hits hard when you realise that we won't be able to witness these actors again. These iconic actors and characters will always remain as some of my all time favourites.#HarryPotter #HarryPotterReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotterReunion #HarryPotter20th pic.twitter.com/1D5QNfQbG3 — Anand (MaskUp 😷 3rd wave is here 😧) (@CroodPhoenix___) January 1, 2022

I think we should talk about Neville Longbottom and Dean Thomas more cause damn they aged so gracefully 🥵 #HarryPotter20thAnniversary #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/ECObgRLDQd — Cynthia Sijabat (@CynthiaMnlsa) January 1, 2022

"when I’m 80 years old and sitting in my rocking chair, I’ll be reading Harry Potter,And my family will say to me, ‘After all this time?’ And I will say, Always".

— Alan Rickman.#HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/d5d1sUmj6q — rola (@imfairyj) January 1, 2022

Okay but we have to talk about how cute Dan and Helena were in this scene 😭❤ #HarryPotter #HarryPotter20thAnniversary #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/E0sQtFEh0l — Carents ⧗ (@thel4zylady) January 1, 2022

I’m just so overwhelmed and speechless, I tried to write down these things in my head but words can’t describe them as beautifully as they should have been. #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/ALcJ6f4Yki — f (@eniiidno) January 3, 2022

Go watch it now!