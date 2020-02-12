Earlier today, the well celebrated Indian designer and LGBTQIA+ activist Wendell Rodricks passed away from a prolonged illness at the age of 59 in his Colvale bungalow located in Goa. 

Source: Live Mint

The pioneer designer and former Padma Shree awardee posted his last tweet on February 9, updating his fans with a glimpse of the plastering in Moda Goa Museum-- his long-term project on the history of Goan fashion and culture.  

From the textile minister of India and Bollywood celebrities, everyone has taken to Twitter to honour Wendell Rodrick's legacy with condolences: 

Wendell Rodricks brought in a wave of revolution in the Indian fashion industry and the society with his work, he continues to inspire millions of budding fashion designers, all across the world. May his soul rest in peace. 