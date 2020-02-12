Earlier today, the well celebrated Indian designer and LGBTQIA+ activist Wendell Rodricks passed away from a prolonged illness at the age of 59 in his Colvale bungalow located in Goa.

The pioneer designer and former Padma Shree awardee posted his last tweet on February 9, updating his fans with a glimpse of the plastering in Moda Goa Museum-- his long-term project on the history of Goan fashion and culture.

modagoamuseum final plastering at work https://t.co/hYdkS8LidR — Wendell Rodricks (@Wendellrodricks) February 9, 2020

From the textile minister of India and Bollywood celebrities, everyone has taken to Twitter to honour Wendell Rodrick's legacy with condolences:

Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished.



We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. pic.twitter.com/CzRnQJjbxf — VishwajitRane (@visrane) February 12, 2020

Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear about my friend @Wendellrodricks sudden demise . Sad that this happens when he was about to open his dream project .... the museum of costumes in Goa . Loving and warm .. will always cherish the week I spend with him this nov in Goa . pic.twitter.com/vZgyqiIOyJ — Onir (@IamOnir) February 12, 2020

NO. @Wendellrodricks

Trying to call you. Pick up. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) February 12, 2020

Really sad to hear about the passing of Wendell Rodricks fashion designer activist , a son of Goa and a wonderful human being — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) February 12, 2020

To my dearest @Wendellrodricks @jeromegoa . It's way too soon to say goodbye.... cheers to an adorable, talented, positive& loving human being who truly lived life on his own terms!!! I will MISS U 😪 #RIPWendell pic.twitter.com/b8P5qBPzoI — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 12, 2020

FDCI is deeply disheartened with the sudden and untimely demise of one of the country’s iconic designer, Wendell Rodricks.

The fashion fraternity lost a legend today.

Wendell, we will miss you. pic.twitter.com/AFFUVu9UcD — FDCI (@fdciofficial) February 12, 2020

Very sad to learn about passing of designer @Wendellrodricks .He was not only a talented designer but always generously contributed to good causes whenever opportunity came.I personally know that as he contributed garments to @maddadthehelpinghand Condolences to family & friends — Poonam Dhillon 🇮🇳 ੴ (@poonamdhillon) February 12, 2020

Deeply shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of world renowned fashion designer & a niz Goenkar Padma Shri Wendell Rodricks. His exemplary work has left an indelible mark in the world of fashion. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 12, 2020

Unbelievable ! To the man who showed us how less is more ! You were class apart in everything you did. Rest In Peace @Wendellrodricks ✊🏾 — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) February 12, 2020

Absolutely shocked by the untimely loss of renowned designer Padmashri Wendell Rodricks. His contribution to Goa & the world of art cannot be quantified. At loss of words!

Rest in Peace, @wendellrodricks. Thoughts and prayers for his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/QcJ4ff3XHT — Rohan Khaunte (@RohanKhaunte) February 12, 2020

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India’s most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 12, 2020

RIP Wendell, one of the finest fashion designer. — Pramod Bankar (@PramodB86843615) February 12, 2020

Genuinely sad to hear the news of Wendell Rodricks passing away. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/te0SHd0Doe — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) February 12, 2020

RIP

Am sure Gods want to wear your designs.🙏 — Hillman (@paharia) February 12, 2020

What!!!! OMG!!!! This is just shocking and so so sad 😢😢

RIP @Wendellrodricks https://t.co/xsBoLbCoAI — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 12, 2020

Heartfelt condolences.

The #ModaGoa museum was indeed his dream project; we met last year when he showed me his plans.Too sudden, too soon. May he rest in peace 🙏 — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) February 12, 2020

Extremely sad news. Marvelled at the thoughtful research he had done in writing The Green Room. Sad 😞 — sangeeta sanghvi (@sangeetasanghvi) February 12, 2020

Very sad.#RIP WR. May his soul rest in eternal peace.WR, A designer who connected with people. — Rahul Mohan (@Rahul_Mohan_GOA) February 12, 2020

Wendell Rodricks brought in a wave of revolution in the Indian fashion industry and the society with his work, he continues to inspire millions of budding fashion designers, all across the world. May his soul rest in peace.