As almost the entire world is on a house arrest, Twitter started celebrating the best #ThrowbackThursday moments way before their quarantine life.

Lmaooo what did y’all look like at 20? — I got a 172 on my LSAT. I dont argue for free. (@202natt) April 13, 2020

#Meat20 started trending on the microblogging platform as Netizens dug up their archives and gave into this viral quarantine trend. Here are few of our favourites:

I don’t have any photos of me at 20. Not one. But I was fucking beautiful & sexy & everyone hung on my trenchant witticisms & yearned for a single hot glance from my azure eyes as I stepped over their supine forms on my coltish limbs & sashayed away to my raddled sordid future. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) April 16, 2020

I don't know why we're doing this but I get a kick out of imagining myself touching and licking all of these things right now #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/3Nf4KPP6Fi — Garrard Conley (@gayrodcon) April 16, 2020

Me in my 20s #MeAt20 and me now 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/LBRqqKO0hu — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 18, 2020

It’s true. No camera. Couldn’t afford one. Didn’t have one. That’s my #MeAt20



Now my phone itself has four cameras! Times change. Life changes. Technology too! It’s the journey and direction that matters, not where you were back then. pic.twitter.com/IOvsk3Xggx — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 19, 2020

Can’t find one at 20, so here’s one when I was 23 pic.twitter.com/Jk2qdVdOIO — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) April 16, 2020

I think I’m about 20 here. Dancing with my Nan in the Bethnal Green workingman’s club. She was born in Gibraltar, remembered being taken to Sunday bull fights in Spain as a child. Worked as a home help for 40 years, then a cleaner into her 80’s. She was an amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/5SDiPwvd27 — Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) April 16, 2020

Thats me at 20! With the Doscos!! Revisiting school. pic.twitter.com/UVG8SPoPh7 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 18, 2020

wasn't going to do this, but it's crazy to remember what I looked like when I was 20 pic.twitter.com/lJxnJfDGQR — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 16, 2020

#MeAt20. PC Lobby. Remember sketching 16-18 hrs continuously everyday...back breaking. Needed to support family & save 4-5 lakhs to be able to record my first music album & video. Took me 5 yrs & “Huqa Pani”- “Channo” was released. Rest is history. Will never forget those times. pic.twitter.com/0mf24518iE — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 18, 2020

Sup Dwight? — OutOfContextFullCast (@OOCFullcast) April 16, 2020

this was me at 20 (in the bake off tent). i now spend less time hating myself and more time hating the UK food media and the crooks who uphold it. we grow. pic.twitter.com/AdAG4yHb6I — Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) April 16, 2020

Me at 20. Do I win something? pic.twitter.com/DYXkI7e6qe — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) April 16, 2020

One photo I could find of the 19-year-old me that's closest to #MeAt20!



The good old days when my nose was different, most of us were naturally thin despite endless junk food, and make-up was snootily rejected! pic.twitter.com/xolmuSoLn9 — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) April 18, 2020

#MeAt20

Khaki rocks

Brass is class

Nylon’s for cummerbund

Belts better be leather



....those were the days. pic.twitter.com/rK3mf1qyMm — sajan (@sajaniaf) April 19, 2020

Although life is going through a test match...yet sharing a picture of 20-20 phase is allowed.#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/6cEtHg01wJ — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 18, 2020

And if the only selfies you can find of your early 20's are of your quarantine life, join the club.