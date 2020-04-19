As almost the entire world is on a house arrest, Twitter started celebrating the best #ThrowbackThursday moments way before their quarantine life.
Lmaooo what did y’all look like at 20?— I got a 172 on my LSAT. I dont argue for free. (@202natt) April 13, 2020
#Meat20 started trending on the microblogging platform as Netizens dug up their archives and gave into this viral quarantine trend. Here are few of our favourites:
Here’s #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/SyxjlNZir7— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 18, 2020
I don’t have any photos of me at 20. Not one. But I was fucking beautiful & sexy & everyone hung on my trenchant witticisms & yearned for a single hot glance from my azure eyes as I stepped over their supine forms on my coltish limbs & sashayed away to my raddled sordid future.— Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) April 16, 2020
#MeAt20 and also apparently #ChemicalFree pic.twitter.com/JY6HWxNPUB— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) April 17, 2020
So here's #MeAt20— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) April 17, 2020
💁🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/WRxOnUsVNQ
I don't know why we're doing this but I get a kick out of imagining myself touching and licking all of these things right now #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/3Nf4KPP6Fi— Garrard Conley (@gayrodcon) April 16, 2020
Enough pressure & public demand. Here's my #MeAt20.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 18, 2020
1995, Rawalpindi. pic.twitter.com/f1zXS62JL2
Me in my 20s #MeAt20 and me now 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/LBRqqKO0hu— Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 18, 2020
It’s true. No camera. Couldn’t afford one. Didn’t have one. That’s my #MeAt20— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 19, 2020
Now my phone itself has four cameras! Times change. Life changes. Technology too! It’s the journey and direction that matters, not where you were back then. pic.twitter.com/IOvsk3Xggx
20 20. pic.twitter.com/iPFqdyVgSM— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) April 16, 2020
#MeAt20: the Class of '92 edition 🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/s8YsOtjX5w— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 17, 2020
I think I’m about 20 here. Dancing with my Nan in the Bethnal Green workingman’s club. She was born in Gibraltar, remembered being taken to Sunday bull fights in Spain as a child. Worked as a home help for 40 years, then a cleaner into her 80’s. She was an amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/5SDiPwvd27— Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) April 16, 2020
Thats me at 20! With the Doscos!! Revisiting school. pic.twitter.com/UVG8SPoPh7— Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 18, 2020
#MeAt20 trending— kaptaan🇮🇳 (@adarsh_gurjarr) April 19, 2020
people below 20 : pic.twitter.com/fmcQD7TGSv
wasn't going to do this, but it's crazy to remember what I looked like when I was 20 pic.twitter.com/lJxnJfDGQR— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 16, 2020
#MeAt20. PC Lobby. Remember sketching 16-18 hrs continuously everyday...back breaking. Needed to support family & save 4-5 lakhs to be able to record my first music album & video. Took me 5 yrs & “Huqa Pani”- “Channo” was released. Rest is history. Will never forget those times. pic.twitter.com/0mf24518iE— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 18, 2020
Sup Dwight?— OutOfContextFullCast (@OOCFullcast) April 16, 2020
#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/LtVB2B2dDG— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2020
Me At 1 😍#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/7OCtNCGjdX— Sana Bucha (@Sanabucha123) April 18, 2020
this was me at 20 (in the bake off tent). i now spend less time hating myself and more time hating the UK food media and the crooks who uphold it. we grow. pic.twitter.com/AdAG4yHb6I— Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) April 16, 2020
Me at 20. Do I win something? pic.twitter.com/DYXkI7e6qe— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) April 16, 2020
So here it is #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/WWDnmL9P58— Meenakshi Joshi (@IMinakshiJoshi) April 18, 2020
That's me when I was 20..— मालिनी अवस्थी (@maliniawasthi) April 17, 2020
Performing at Ravindralaya auditorium #Lucknow!
😍❤️ #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/o4n0TrO4K6
#MeAt20— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 18, 2020
Photographed by veteran cinematographer #ChamanKBajoo. pic.twitter.com/Oh93sCqIjW
One photo I could find of the 19-year-old me that's closest to #MeAt20!— Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) April 18, 2020
The good old days when my nose was different, most of us were naturally thin despite endless junk food, and make-up was snootily rejected! pic.twitter.com/xolmuSoLn9
#MeAt20— sajan (@sajaniaf) April 19, 2020
Khaki rocks
Brass is class
Nylon’s for cummerbund
Belts better be leather
....those were the days. pic.twitter.com/rK3mf1qyMm
Although life is going through a test match...yet sharing a picture of 20-20 phase is allowed.#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/6cEtHg01wJ— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 18, 2020
And if the only selfies you can find of your early 20's are of your quarantine life, join the club.