Grimes announced in a cover story with Vanity Fair that she and Elon Musk welcomed a second child, a daughter via a surrogate in December. And, while we're happy for them, we're also confused on how to pronounce the name. Yet again. They named her Exa Dark Sideræl. And, all we're thinking is - what?

The internet is just as confused on what the name means and how to pronounce it. The results are these hilarious reactions:

Elon Musk naming his kids: pic.twitter.com/0eWTQh0wdm — Eric Laux (@MrLauxsThoughts) March 10, 2022

Grimes, 34, revealed their daughter’s name is Exa Dark Sideræl but they call her Y, which is fitting considering her older brother is referred to as X. pic.twitter.com/2UnMDrjD41 — The Huda 🏴 (@nabilahudatahar) March 10, 2022

The real punch line here is that child's full name is



Exa Dark Sidereal



No I'm not joking . I don't know why the nickname is Y https://t.co/ZxVJV8Lfev — Actually_Tina_at_Fortemp_Manor_indefinitely_FFXIV (@Actually_Tina) March 10, 2022

#ElonMusk #Grimes

1st son : X Æ A-12



2nd Daughter : Exa Dark

Sideræl Musk



Public Trying to pronounce pic.twitter.com/WJMpsopVPV — Aryan Singh (@nutronic_arson) March 11, 2022

grimes named her new kid exa dark sideræl and at that point she might as well have just named it ebony dark'ness dementia raven way — stephanie anne (@stephhannes) March 10, 2022

"ugh fine we'll settle for a normie name like exa dark siderael" pic.twitter.com/IEkj5ME8IX — Lia Lightseeker 🦋 (@cored_doll) March 10, 2022

Exa Dark Sideræl. North West. Blue Ivy. The wealthy should not be allowed to name their own children. pic.twitter.com/rQUVUX9Uu7 — Syndrome Of A Down (@HiTechLoFi) March 10, 2022

If grimes and Elon can name their kid “Exa Dark Sideræl” then what’s stopping ME from naming my daughter “Anemia” or “191006 SBS Super Concert Fancy Dahyun” — tofer! saw TWICE (@ANTAGONlSTlC) March 10, 2022

Exa Dark Sideræl ?

Ye Jumbled words khel rahe ho kya ? — Vathsal (@Vatsy_05) March 10, 2022

Exa Dark Sideræl … dark side…. Fkn dark side @elonmusk I hope the name doesn’t become fitting ser. pic.twitter.com/3bjQ7IGpFU — Mars (@Mars2Titan) March 10, 2022

'Exa Dark SiderÆl Musk'



Elon is just flexing around with his kids' names lol. — The Smith (@Vielfalt_) March 10, 2022

did they use an RPG name generator for this https://t.co/WqmFOqZuVb — Penscribble 🎨| BLM (@PenScribbleDX) March 11, 2022

Elon Musk & Grimes’ first baby is named X Æ A-12. Maybe their second is named something which, if flipped upside down and superimposed over X Æ A-12‘s name reveals a secret source code to the Universe. — Too Much Coffee Dan (@oddballuk) March 10, 2022

Samajh nahi aaya. Par sunn ke achha laga.