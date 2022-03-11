Grimes announced in a cover story with Vanity Fair that she and Elon Musk welcomed a second child, a daughter via a surrogate in December. And, while we're happy for them, we're also confused on how to pronounce the name. Yet again. They named her Exa Dark Sideræl. And, all we're thinking is - what?
The internet is just as confused on what the name means and how to pronounce it. The results are these hilarious reactions:
Elon Musk naming his kids: pic.twitter.com/0eWTQh0wdm— Eric Laux (@MrLauxsThoughts) March 10, 2022
Grimes, 34, revealed their daughter’s name is Exa Dark Sideræl but they call her Y, which is fitting considering her older brother is referred to as X. pic.twitter.com/2UnMDrjD41— The Huda 🏴 (@nabilahudatahar) March 10, 2022
#ElonMusk #Grimes— Aryan Singh (@nutronic_arson) March 11, 2022
1st son : X Æ A-12
2nd Daughter : Exa Dark
Sideræl Musk
Public Trying to pronounce pic.twitter.com/WJMpsopVPV
grimes named her new kid exa dark sideræl and at that point she might as well have just named it ebony dark'ness dementia raven way— stephanie anne (@stephhannes) March 10, 2022
Exa Dark Sideræl. North West. Blue Ivy. The wealthy should not be allowed to name their own children. pic.twitter.com/rQUVUX9Uu7— Syndrome Of A Down (@HiTechLoFi) March 10, 2022
If grimes and Elon can name their kid “Exa Dark Sideræl” then what’s stopping ME from naming my daughter “Anemia” or “191006 SBS Super Concert Fancy Dahyun”— tofer! saw TWICE (@ANTAGONlSTlC) March 10, 2022
Exa Dark Sideræl … dark side…. Fkn dark side @elonmusk I hope the name doesn’t become fitting ser. pic.twitter.com/3bjQ7IGpFU— Mars (@Mars2Titan) March 10, 2022
did they use an RPG name generator for this https://t.co/WqmFOqZuVb— Penscribble 🎨| BLM (@PenScribbleDX) March 11, 2022
Elon Musk & Grimes’ first baby is named X Æ A-12. Maybe their second is named something which, if flipped upside down and superimposed over X Æ A-12‘s name reveals a secret source code to the Universe.— Too Much Coffee Dan (@oddballuk) March 10, 2022
Samajh nahi aaya. Par sunn ke achha laga.