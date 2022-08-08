Vijay Varma, the fantastic actor who has taken entire social media by storm for his remarkable performance in Darlings, is the current sensation in our film industry.

With the right concoction of soul-stirring expressions and bloodcurdling acting skills, the actor has once again proved his worth as an artist.

Hamza Sheikh, the manipulative character who abuses his wife in the movie, made our blood boil with each of his scenes.

However, as a performer, the actor outperformed himself with his on-point acting.

Needless to mention, people are quite impressed with his role in the movie. Though people really wanted to punch him square in the face, they just couldn't stop praising how the actor got into the skin of the evil character.

We have compiled some of the best tweets for you, keep reading.

1. With his stone-cold expressions and on-point dialogues, he is the star of the movie.

Vijay Varma is so good in Darlings, I want to poison him slowly and watch him die. — ritu (@old_wives_tale) August 6, 2022

2. That's true.

Ifkr!!

The gaslighting in that movie by the husband is soo damn real! Vijay varma definitely takes the cake in this one!!! — cry your heart out💖🏳️‍🌈 (@shubhangiojha16) August 6, 2022

3. And interestingly, his character was highly believable as well.

Damn. Darlings is supposed to be a black comedy but it's ridiculously real. The acting is sheer brilliance. Alia & Shefali are good but Vijay Varma is a star. The way he plays an abusive husband who gaslights his wife, gets violent & then sweet talks her to move on#Darlings — TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) August 5, 2022

4. That's what a terrific actor does.

Vijay Varma played a dickhead abusive husband and I literally wanted to punch him, yes, he convinced me that much with his terrific performance. — Prince Vij ਪ੍ਰਿੰਸ ਵਿਜ (@Iam_PrinceVij) August 6, 2022

5. Same brother, same.

Vijay Varma was so into the character that I want to kill him. — Arnab (@ArnabPari) August 6, 2022

6. Remember the scene with heels? Still gives us goosebumps.

Vijay Varma's Hamza is so creepy yet convincing that I wanna punch his nose hard bt also quite bummed that all promos are happening centrally with not a lot of visits to individual media houses so I won't be able to tell him this in person. Anyway a good watch for his role only🥲 — . (@desimarthastew) August 7, 2022

7. Well, he's just flawlessly good at being bad.

Vijay Varma is so good at playing evil conniving assholes. She and now darlings. — Bri ~ Mary macdonald’s lover bff (@sllopybitch) August 6, 2022

8. Why is this tweet so relatable?

loved Darlings so much I’m filing a a FIR against Vijay Varma — jA (@jaihuja) August 8, 2022

9. The truth has been spoken.

10. From buttering his girlfriend with a soft toy to manipulating his wife in jail, the actor was absolutely phenomenal.

Vijay Varma is hands down the star of Darlings. Hope to see more of his acting in upcoming films. — adrak wali chai (@hoopoe_is_here) August 7, 2022

11. Take a bow, already!

If you feel hatred towards Hamza in #Darlings ..just know that @MrVijayVarma played it brilliantly to make you want to slap him hard. 🫢👏🏻 — Divya Bhandari Kamra (@foodie_woman_) August 8, 2022

12. And, the actor is the master of that art.

Acting is the art where innocent looking Vijay Varma can potray Hamza. Darlings is a great watch. — Ishaan Soni (@RiskHaiToIshqHe) August 6, 2022

13. On the behalf of everyone:

Hamza darlings, tussi chaa gaye🤌❤️ loved your acting in the film — Yash (@itsoutrageeyash) August 7, 2022

14. This scene still gives me the chills.

And hats off to Vijay Varma for portraying Hamza. pic.twitter.com/7Dj1SUfX5m — Pallavi Anand (@PallaviSAnand) August 6, 2022

Vijay Varma, take a bow!

Please note that all images are taken from the movie.