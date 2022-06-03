Major, based on the true story of real-life valiant commanding officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was released in theatres today. The widely anticipated film is a tribute to Major Unnikrishnan, who died in the 26/11 terror attacks.
The film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, has received rave reviews from both critics and audiences. Fans and moviegoers alike have praised Adivi Sesh for his outstanding performance in the film, which has been described as an emotional roller coaster.
Unnikrishnan's parents, as well as several celebrities, attended the special screening of the film. Sesh also took to social media to share a photo of himself and Unnikrishnan's mother sharing a touching moment.
Meanwhile, if you plan on watching this film, read these early reviews.
#Major Overall a Decent First Half with a Very Good last 40 Minutes!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 3, 2022
Does a good job of sticking to the core while being engaging despite some pacing issues in the 1st half.
BGM, Production Values, and Cinematography are top notch.
Go for it!👍
Rating: 3.25/5 #MajorTheFilm
Just came out from watching #Major!— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 2, 2022
What a beautiful experience watching the untold story of #sandeepunnikrishnan being told on the big screen. Hats off to @AdiviSesh for such a remarkable performance!
Best Wishes @SashiTikka @urstrulyMahesh @saieemmanjrekar @SharathWhat pic.twitter.com/8xQpWIxPAr
Watched #Major. Just brilliant!Outstanding performance by @AdiviSesh. Very proud of u my brother! ❤️💐Amazing work by @SashiTikka & team. Hearty congrats @SharathWhat @anuragmayreddy @GMBents! #MajorTheFilm. ThanQ for bringing out the story of our hero #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan— Sreedhar Reddy Komalla (@madhurasreedhar) June 2, 2022
Only a soldier would fully understand the courage it takes & sacrifices to make, to become a solider!— Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) June 2, 2022
Fortunate to get a glimpse of the life and courage of hero #Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan 👏🙏
Amazing effort by @AdiviSesh @SashiTikka & the entire team to give us this experience
#Major 1st half - @AdiviSesh performance is absolutely MIND BLOWING…. Narrative set for 2nd half, this film is Undoubtedly Special……— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 3, 2022
Must get a TAX FREE status is AP / TL and MAHARASHTRA….. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan
#MajorReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Major is an OUTSTANDING tribute to Solider Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The breathtaking action scenes evokes adrenaline rush with top notch dramatic high points. @AdiviSesh act is RAW- INTENSE- SOUL STIRRING & will swell audience hearts with pride. Must Watch. pic.twitter.com/KyxwNoVk02— Major SundeepUnnikrishnan (@ClassMBcult) June 3, 2022
#Major: Performance, story, direction, music and cinematography everything perfect, Major is a celebration of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s extraordinary journey called life. Must Watch 👍 👏@urstrulyMahesh @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar #sobhitaD @SashiTikka @SricharanPakala— Sreedhar Marati (@SreedharSri4u) June 2, 2022
#Major is very good and a perfect tribute to major sandeep unnikrishnan. Adivi Sesh did an extraordinary job. The production design, direction and BGM are 👌🏼— sharat (@sherry1111111) June 3, 2022
I don't remember the last time I cried while watchin a movie or in my real life— TWTM™ (@TWTM__) June 2, 2022
I do remember now #Major Climax portion ♥️🙏🏻
Unsung Hero is finally sung
MAJOR SANDEEP UNNIKRISHNAN
Kudos Man @AdiviSesh Thank You.
#MajorTheFilm Last 40 min of #Major is the best ART i have seen in my life!! Cinematic excellence and pure goosebumps!!! @AdiviSesh sir u have come to elite club now and ur next coming movies will have reach that no one can imagine!!!! Congratulations for this masterpiece— raj (@raj56015746) June 3, 2022
Just finished watching #Major.The story of a true hero played by an actor who knows how to play a true hero.Solid blockbuster.4 stars @AdiviSesh— Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) June 2, 2022
#Major:A must watch film for every indian.Goosebumps guaranteed.🤘— Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) June 2, 2022
Honest tribute to Major Sundeep Unnikrishnan.🙏
Proud of you @AdiviSesh.Kudos to your hard work and dedication. Top notch cinematography and BGM. Very well made @SashiTikka 👍Congratulations to the entire team.💐 pic.twitter.com/3C0Y1qgeO8
The stand out factor of #Major is this young actress Saiee ! From displaying intense raw emotions with ease to leaving the audience in tears, Saiee nails this one ! An actress to watch out for.. pic.twitter.com/6gqoTsdLrA— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 3, 2022
The most patriotic movie that I have seen in recent times I have become speechless and emotional.— Abhishek Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) June 2, 2022
Heart wrenching climax and award winning performance by @AdiviSesh
High Production value. #Anurag #Shrath @ladasingh it’s a sure winner.
#Major 🇮🇳 #MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/n0osV3881k
#major must watch, career best by @AdiviSesh and last 30 mins, glorious and can't control tears as well— 𝙍 0 𝙉 𝙄 𝙏 彡 (@imvengeance24) June 3, 2022
5/5 pic.twitter.com/aWaInlkp0L
#MajorTheFilm : What an emotional ride!! People were literally sitting in their seats after the end titles Kannellatho bayatiki oche dhairyam leka including myself. #Major @AdiviSesh just amazing 🫡 👮♂️ pic.twitter.com/vpnjfCsEAy— Chaitanya Somavajhala (@ChaitanSrk) June 3, 2022
Major is one of the finest movie of #AdiviSesh where he has delivered the best. Few moments in the film are truly touchy. However some fights look so good.Supporting cast, songs r good. Decent watch👍#Major #MaheshBabu #MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/DiL3yDYXyS— 𝘈𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘻 (@LittleAsshes) June 3, 2022
#Major is winning accolades and for all the right reasons. Meanwhile one 20 year old girl, who has turned out to be a highlight, is @saieemmanjrekar. She makes you laugh, she makes you cry, and she makes you fall in love with her ❤️ Well done, Saiee 💫 pic.twitter.com/Z1Xi5X1bug— #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) June 3, 2022
#MajorTheFilm - Different genre but @AdiviSesh scores yet another winner! The climax is beautiful and sets it apart from other patriotic movies by giving a fitting tribute to army families! BGM and sound design 🔥 Writing is top notch. Watch #Major in theaters!— Varun Kilaru (@varunkilaru) June 3, 2022
#Major must watch film excellent pre climax & climax emotion super 👌👍— S Narasimha Prasad (@SNarasimhaPras2) June 3, 2022
Major, as the Twitter reviews indicate, promises an emotional ride.