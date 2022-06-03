Major, based on the true story of real-life valiant commanding officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was released in theatres today. The widely anticipated film is a tribute to Major Unnikrishnan, who died in the 26/11 terror attacks.

The film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, has received rave reviews from both critics and audiences. Fans and moviegoers alike have praised Adivi Sesh for his outstanding performance in the film, which has been described as an emotional roller coaster.

Unnikrishnan's parents, as well as several celebrities, attended the special screening of the film. Sesh also took to social media to share a photo of himself and Unnikrishnan's mother sharing a touching moment.

Meanwhile, if you plan on watching this film, read these early reviews.

#Major Overall a Decent First Half with a Very Good last 40 Minutes!



Does a good job of sticking to the core while being engaging despite some pacing issues in the 1st half.



BGM, Production Values, and Cinematography are top notch.



Go for it!👍



Rating: 3.25/5 #MajorTheFilm — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 3, 2022

Just came out from watching #Major!

What a beautiful experience watching the untold story of #sandeepunnikrishnan being told on the big screen. Hats off to @AdiviSesh for such a remarkable performance!



Best Wishes @SashiTikka @urstrulyMahesh @saieemmanjrekar @SharathWhat pic.twitter.com/8xQpWIxPAr — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 2, 2022

Only a soldier would fully understand the courage it takes & sacrifices to make, to become a solider!

Fortunate to get a glimpse of the life and courage of hero #Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan 👏🙏

Amazing effort by @AdiviSesh @SashiTikka & the entire team to give us this experience — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) June 2, 2022

#Major 1st half - @AdiviSesh performance is absolutely MIND BLOWING…. Narrative set for 2nd half, this film is Undoubtedly Special……



Must get a TAX FREE status is AP / TL and MAHARASHTRA….. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 3, 2022

#MajorReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Major is an OUTSTANDING tribute to Solider Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The breathtaking action scenes evokes adrenaline rush with top notch dramatic high points. @AdiviSesh act is RAW- INTENSE- SOUL STIRRING & will swell audience hearts with pride. Must Watch. pic.twitter.com/KyxwNoVk02 — Major SundeepUnnikrishnan (@ClassMBcult) June 3, 2022

#Major is very good and a perfect tribute to major sandeep unnikrishnan. Adivi Sesh did an extraordinary job. The production design, direction and BGM are 👌🏼 — sharat (@sherry1111111) June 3, 2022

I don't remember the last time I cried while watchin a movie or in my real life

I do remember now #Major Climax portion ♥️🙏🏻

Unsung Hero is finally sung

MAJOR SANDEEP UNNIKRISHNAN

Kudos Man @AdiviSesh Thank You. — TWTM™ (@TWTM__) June 2, 2022

#MajorTheFilm Last 40 min of #Major is the best ART i have seen in my life!! Cinematic excellence and pure goosebumps!!! @AdiviSesh sir u have come to elite club now and ur next coming movies will have reach that no one can imagine!!!! Congratulations for this masterpiece — raj (@raj56015746) June 3, 2022

Just finished watching #Major.The story of a true hero played by an actor who knows how to play a true hero.Solid blockbuster.4 stars @AdiviSesh — Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) June 2, 2022

#Major:A must watch film for every indian.Goosebumps guaranteed.🤘

Honest tribute to Major Sundeep Unnikrishnan.🙏

Proud of you @AdiviSesh.Kudos to your hard work and dedication. Top notch cinematography and BGM. Very well made @SashiTikka 👍Congratulations to the entire team.💐 pic.twitter.com/3C0Y1qgeO8 — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) June 2, 2022

The stand out factor of #Major is this young actress Saiee ! From displaying intense raw emotions with ease to leaving the audience in tears, Saiee nails this one ! An actress to watch out for.. pic.twitter.com/6gqoTsdLrA — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 3, 2022

The most patriotic movie that I have seen in recent times I have become speechless and emotional.



Heart wrenching climax and award winning performance by @AdiviSesh



High Production value. #Anurag #Shrath @ladasingh it’s a sure winner.

#Major 🇮🇳 #MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/n0osV3881k — Abhishek Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) June 2, 2022

#major must watch, career best by @AdiviSesh and last 30 mins, glorious and can't control tears as well



5/5 pic.twitter.com/aWaInlkp0L — 𝙍 0 𝙉 𝙄 𝙏 彡 (@imvengeance24) June 3, 2022

#MajorTheFilm : What an emotional ride!! People were literally sitting in their seats after the end titles Kannellatho bayatiki oche dhairyam leka including myself. #Major @AdiviSesh just amazing 🫡 👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vpnjfCsEAy — Chaitanya Somavajhala (@ChaitanSrk) June 3, 2022

Major is one of the finest movie of #AdiviSesh where he has delivered the best. Few moments in the film are truly touchy. However some fights look so good.Supporting cast, songs r good. Decent watch👍#Major #MaheshBabu #MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/DiL3yDYXyS — 𝘈𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘻 (@LittleAsshes) June 3, 2022

#Major is winning accolades and for all the right reasons. Meanwhile one 20 year old girl, who has turned out to be a highlight, is @saieemmanjrekar. She makes you laugh, she makes you cry, and she makes you fall in love with her ❤️ Well done, Saiee 💫 pic.twitter.com/Z1Xi5X1bug — #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) June 3, 2022

#MajorTheFilm - Different genre but @AdiviSesh scores yet another winner! The climax is beautiful and sets it apart from other patriotic movies by giving a fitting tribute to army families! BGM and sound design 🔥 Writing is top notch. Watch #Major in theaters! — Varun Kilaru (@varunkilaru) June 3, 2022

#Major must watch film excellent pre climax & climax emotion super 👌👍 — S Narasimha Prasad (@SNarasimhaPras2) June 3, 2022

Major, as the Twitter reviews indicate, promises an emotional ride.