Major, based on the true story of real-life valiant commanding officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was released in theatres today. The widely anticipated film is a tribute to Major Unnikrishnan, who died in the 26/11 terror attacks. 

Major
Source: Koimoi

The film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, has received rave reviews from both critics and audiences. Fans and moviegoers alike have praised Adivi Sesh for his outstanding performance in the film, which has been described as an emotional roller coaster.

Unnikrishnan's parents, as well as several celebrities, attended the special screening of the film. Sesh also took to social media to share a photo of himself and Unnikrishnan's mother sharing a touching moment.

Meanwhile, if you plan on watching this film, read these early reviews.

Major, as the Twitter reviews indicate, promises an emotional ride. 