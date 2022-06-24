Jugjugg Jeeyo has been creating quite a stir, with its viral trends and promotions. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, who's also making her feature film debut. It is a family comedy-drama, directed by Raj Mehta.

Nach Punjaban or a present-day take on marriage that the Whether its the energy ofor a present-day take on marriage that the trailer pointed at, people have been looking forward to see the film.

And, here's what Twitterati has to say about Jugjugg Jeeyo:

Cannot get over to the performance @AnilKapoor has done in Jug Jugg Jeeyo its damn good and awesome! #AnilKapoorJugJuggJeeyo — Rushali❣️ (@Rushalimitra) June 24, 2022

Disappointing till interval except a few scenes featuring veteran actors. — PRD (@Cinema_With_PRD) June 24, 2022

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is entertaining movie . i am hundred percent sure that this movie will break all the record. must watch @AnilKapoor #AnilKapoorJugJuggJeeyo — Bipasa (@Bipasa_is_Back) June 24, 2022

I don't understand hows critic's are praising this movie #JugJuggJeeyo i found nothing new in fact its just boring #VarunDhawan is as usual in same role — PrateekMishra⭐ (@prateekmishra_1) June 24, 2022

Just watched #JugJuggJeeyo and can’t stop ROFLMAOing because #AnilKapoor did just that amazing! ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/eX5Je1Pe3S — Dishu Chaurasia (@chaurasia_dishu) June 24, 2022

#JuggJuggJeeyo is a must watch. Perfect mixture of comedy and emotion. Congratulations to @raj_a_mehta and @DharmaMovies for this family entertainer . — Ashwin Harikrishnan (@ashwin_k_hari) June 24, 2022

#JuggJuggJeeyo ko jugnu bhi dhekne nahi jaayenge, the makers are confused whether they made a Hindi movie or a Punjabi Movie. They think both the languages are the same and so they end up insulting Hindi and Punjabi. — Abhis (@abhishGa) June 24, 2022

#JugJuggJeeyoReview it is average film.. not a super duper..definitely it will become big hit in OTT..#JuggJuggJeeyo..acting performances are good..story is predictable and outdated one..my rating is 2.5/5.. 100 crore net is impossible for these kind of films. — Praveen kumar (@coolchamp008) June 24, 2022

#JugJuggJeeyo Is bad extremely bad. — Matargast Zero (@MatargastLog) June 24, 2022

@iamMostlySane Congratulations for your biggest debut in Indian cinema. Prajakta was really good as Ginny. I love her especially in 2nd half. #JugJuggJeeyo — Tisha (@itstisha_7) June 24, 2022

The whole cast was perfect & did a great performance.But @ManishPaul03 & @AnilKapoor steals the show by being THE BEST at what they do! whatta comic timing & expressions😂👏Plus,How amazing these 3 were on their debut performnce @iamMostlySane @VSood12 #Manish 🤌❤️ #JugJuggJeeyo — Aakriti Singh (@aakriti0612) June 24, 2022

This film is a clear winner for me. The family drama and the perfect comic timing of all the actors keeps the audience engaged. It’s a roller coaster of emotions, a tissue box besides you is recommended. Last but not the least, Anil Kapoor was FANTASTIC 🤩🤩🤩 #JugJuggJeeyo — Aaren Panikar (@AarenPanikar) June 24, 2022

#JugJuggJeeyo typical Bollywood comedy movie, hall me jane ki jarurat nehi hyy

Ott pe dekhlena!!! — Sayan Das (@shohunk137x) June 24, 2022

The film released theatrically on 24 June 2022.