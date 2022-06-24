Jugjugg Jeeyo has been creating quite a stir, with its viral trends and promotions. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, who's also making her feature film debut. It is a family comedy-drama, directed by Raj Mehta. 

Whether its the energy of Nach Punjaban or a present-day take on marriage that the trailer pointed at, people have been looking forward to see the film.

Jugjugg Jeeyo
Source: YouTube

And, here's what Twitterati has to say about Jugjugg Jeeyo:

The film released theatrically on 24 June 2022.