Taish, ZEE5's original film that also released in a 6-part web series is a much-awaited thriller, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh, it hit the streaming platform yesterday and has already garnered a lot of attention. 

Here is what Twitter has to say about the film:

The film and web series are available for streaming on ZEE5