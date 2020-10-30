Taish, ZEE5's original film that also released in a 6-part web series is a much-awaited thriller, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh, it hit the streaming platform yesterday and has already garnered a lot of attention.

Here is what Twitter has to say about the film:

Really enjoyed #Taish the feature length film. Have always been a fan of @nambiarbejoy ‘s distinctive style but with Taish I think he’s really hit all the right buttons - engaging screenplay, a fantastic ensemble cast and such an electric visual canvas. (Continued) — Short Girl (@disharin) October 30, 2020

#Taish on Zee5 is yet another mind blowing series that you should watch in 2020. Amazing cast, stellar performances and a gripping storyline. — Rajat Ghai (@TheUnstableAtom) October 30, 2020

Harshwardan Rane in #Taish is one of the best things this year. Intense, brooding, with his searing eyes, he displays terrific screen presence as the Karna inspired Punjabi gangster in @nambiarbejoy’s innovative take on the Mahabharata. @harsha_actor is ably complemented.. — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) October 30, 2020

Pali is definitely not as calm as he looks here..

So much anger and rage bottled up inside 💥



Loved your performance throughout the show Harsh. Pali was a total badass 🔥



But expected more of #Pali and #Jahaan and they definitely deserved better 😣#Taish @harsha_actor pic.twitter.com/j0AulckEUE — Flora (@couchpotatoxf) October 30, 2020

.@iamsanjeeda is so 😍 and @harsha_actor has been a revelation. He's here to stay and he's here to do big things.



Revenge action dramas often have same stories, I feel, but I really liked @nambiarbejoy's #Taish. Well, I've liked all of his work, so I could be biased. — V (@ivivek_nambiar) October 30, 2020

@harsha_actor @PulkitSamrat @jimSarbh @nambiarbejoy #Taish is easily one of the most intense thrillers to have come out in 2020. Loved everything in the movie, especially the jail scene between Sunny and Pali. #TaishReview — Aaditya Mittal (@lessfamousaadi) October 29, 2020

@harsha_actor is the heart and the soul of Taish. There are a lot of scenes in taish that do not require his character to do much but he amazes you with what he does with just his eyes. Take a bow man!! @harsha_actor hit it out of the park!#Taish — Ankit Burman (@ankitburman2k16) October 30, 2020

@harsha_actor You are a very good actor and in this movie you showed that you are perfect in every act, whether negative or positive #Taish @harsha_actor congratulations #pali pic.twitter.com/KzjaowWpUo — Sunitanair (@Sunitan35502949) October 30, 2020

@nambiarbejoy’s #Taish is racy and thought provoking. The best thing about the film is thst the director does not underestimate his audience. Superbly crafted, mature film. You can watch it on @ZEE5India — Bhawana Somaaya (@bhawanasomaaya) October 30, 2020

The film and web series are available for streaming on ZEE5.