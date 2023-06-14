We have grown up watching many tragic love stories in films over the years. Be it Laila-Majnu in Laila Majnu (1976), Salim-Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Shantipriya-Om Makhija in Om Shanti Om (2007), or Ram-Leela in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Dimple Cheema-Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah (2021), to name a few. Such on-screen couples are still etched in our memories as we remember how they didn’t end up together. We only wished those couples would live happily ever after, but sadly, destiny separated them.

A scene from Shershaah. Source: Tenor

Twitter has been reminiscing about film couples whose love stories had an unfortunate fate. We found the trend called ‘did we make it?’ ‘no, we didn’t’ which is all about that.

Here are 17 of them listed down below:

1: Kalpana Shetty-Sanjay Singhania (Ghajini)

2. Shantipriya-Om Prakash Makhija (Om Shanti Om)

3. Kaali Gawde-Vijay Deenanath Chauhan (Agneepath)

4. Maya Sheikh-Sam Sheikh (New York)

5. Kizie Basu- Immanuel Rajkumar Junior (Dil Bechara)

6. Heer-JJ (Rockstar)

7. Pakhi Roy Chaudhary- Varun Srivastava (Lootera)

9. Nawaz Mistry- Captain Daniyal Khan (Phantom)

10. Saru-Inder (Sanam Teri Kasam)

11. Laila- Qais (Laila Majnu)

12. Aarohi Keshav Shirke- Rahul Jaykar (Aashiqui 2)

13. Vasudha- Aarav Ruparel (Hamari Adhuri Kahani)

14. Ayesha- Guru (Ek Villain)

15. Sita Mahalakshmi- Lieutenant Ram (Sita Ramam)

16. Roop Chaudhry- Zafar (Kalank)

17. Bindu- Abhimanyu (Meri Pyaari Bindu)

Which aforementioned couple were your favourite out of all and you wanted them to end up together?