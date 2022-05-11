From great films to iconic songs, the golden era of Bollywood has a great many things that are just unforgettable. While the era established some stereotypes, it also gave us wonderful performers to admire. Aside from heroes and heroines, it was also a period of villains and vamps, with a handful of actors who totally nailed those roles.

However, a Twitter user, Manish, made an unusual discovery that made us wonder how we had missed this fascinating aspect all these years. So, according to a thread based on these legendary villains, some of Hindi cinema's most iconic songs were actually filmed on them.

The user began with the song Hungama Ho Gaya from the film Anhonee, which features Bindu. This track can still make you sway, and a remixed version even made its way to Queen. The actress, who had an almost five-decade acting career in Bollywood, was known for playing the antagonist in most of her movies.

She did, however, break the vamp stereotype with her outstanding performance as Chitra in Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya starrer Abhimaan.

Aruna Irani was yet another actress who frequently played a vamp on-screen. She features as Nima, a woman mistaken for the hero's love interest in Rishi Kapoor starrer film Bobby.

Faryal's debut film Zindagi Aur Maut includes the song Dil Lagakar Hum Ye Samjhe. The track was among some of the era's most famous melodies, and the actress went on to deliver another notable performance as a cabaret dancer in Jewel Thief.

Helen, who often played brief but memorable roles, appeared in a number of notable songs. Besides Is Duniya Mein Jeena Ho To from Gumnaam, she also featured in tracks like Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana, Aa Jaane Jaan, and Piya Tu Ab To Aaja.

Although the song Sajna Hai Mujhe Sajna Ke Liye was featured in the 1973 film Saudagar, it is unlikely that anyone has not heard it. Padma Khanna has a history of playing a dancer in films like Loafer and Jaan-E-Bahaar, in addition to her other powerful antagonist roles.

And it would be a disgrace to not mention Lalita Pawar when discussing iconic Bollywood villains. Before Game of Thrones' Joffrey, there was Pawar, who was possibly the most despised vamp owing to her outstanding performances.

Meanwhile, Amjad Khan has cemented his spot among Bollywood's baddies. In fact, his performance as Gabbar Singh in Sholay made the villain more iconic than the film's heroes.

Prem Chopra is another actor in the same league, whose name is synonymous with a villain for Indian audiences. However, he played Sukhdev Thapar, a freedom fighter, in the film Shaheed, which has the song Rang De Basanti Chola.

Amrish Puri, one of the most famed actors, was featured in the track Hum Na Samjhe from Gardish. The prominent actor is widely known for playing a stern parent or the evil villain on-screen. 

Lastly, Pran, the OG of Bollywood baddies, appeared in the iconic track Kasme Vaade Pyar Wafa. 

Unsurprisingly, the observation wowed fellow Twitter users, who praised the thread for bringing back memories of great villains, and even greater melodies.

And it is only because of these incredibly fascinating threads that we haven't given up Twitter yet. 