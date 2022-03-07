One of the most important things about films is how they connect with the audience. And representation plays an extremely significant role in doing so. Definitely not for tokenism, but for a genuine insight into the lives, feelings and perspectives of different people. 

And this Twitter thread by Abhishek Anicca brings forward a brilliant instance of when Bollywood gave us a film that did just that. The thread talks about Saajan, a film starring Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit which gave us great representation of differently abled people. 

A scene from the film Saajan
Source: YouTube

The film released in 1991 and revolves around two brothers Aman (Sanjay Dutt) and Akash (Salman Khan), who fall in love with the same woman, Pooja (Madhuri Dixit). But the topic of the thread specifically, is Aman, who is disabled, and how his character proved to one of the best representations of disabled people. Here's Annica's thread, take a look. 

Annica also mentioned some other Bollywood films that have talked about disability. 

And while some people reminisced and thought back to Saajan's songs, a few netizens talked about Sagar being the perfect main character. 

Raising a toast to the film for everything it brought forth.