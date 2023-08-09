Don is back! After 12 years, Farhan Akhtar is finally heading forward to push the Don franchise to the next level. In the third instalment, Don 3, we will see Ranveer Singh instead of Shah Rukh Khan. Well, who doesn’t love SRK? We all do, but he has moved on, and so should we. Living up to expectations while carrying the legacy of OG Amitabh Bachchan [Don (1978)] and SRK (Don & Don 2) is a big task and we saw that after ‘No SRK, No Don’ started trending on Twitter. But cut him some slack, please?
Someone on Twitter finally pointed out how Ranveer Singh has been subjected to hatred even before the makers released the teaser of Don 3.
The Twitter user, @ShahAnjie, posted a thread on the micro-blogging platform about how a section of cinephiles are calling Ranveer Singh ‘misfit’ for Don 3.
The first tweet also talks about how Singh has been compared with SRK. “…they constantly live in nostalgia while being extremely negative, nasty & unacceptable towards new age actors. This was the SAME reactions to Shahrukh’s Don as well, he was constantly compared to Bachchan Ji (sic).”
There’s not even name announcement yet the constant forced hatred towards Ranveer by his 15 fandoms is soo insane. The man has proved all of you wrong in legit 3 weeks of y’all calling him a misfit to chanting his name as best actor. Literally shut the fcuk up & lie down on grass— Anjali (@ShahAnjie) August 8, 2023
In the conclusion, the thread talks about how the plot of Don 3 can be ‘anything’.
Why is it not possible for creators to leverage the legacy of Shah in new movie ??? The story can literally be ANYTHING, he can be shown as part of his story, he has clearly moved on given his blessing but no morons with 30rs in their account will give advise to Excel Prod. Owner— Anjali (@ShahAnjie) August 8, 2023
Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:
Watch the teaser (title announcement) of Don 3 here:
Stop the comparison, please!