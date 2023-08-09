Don is back! After 12 years, Farhan Akhtar is finally heading forward to push the Don franchise to the next level. In the third instalment, Don 3, we will see Ranveer Singh instead of Shah Rukh Khan. Well, who doesn’t love SRK? We all do, but he has moved on, and so should we. Living up to expectations while carrying the legacy of OG Amitabh Bachchan [Don (1978)] and SRK (Don & Don 2) is a big task and we saw that after ‘No SRK, No Don’ started trending on Twitter. But cut him some slack, please?

Source: Excel Entertainment

Someone on Twitter finally pointed out how Ranveer Singh has been subjected to hatred even before the makers released the teaser of Don 3.

The Twitter user, @ShahAnjie, posted a thread on the micro-blogging platform about how a section of cinephiles are calling Ranveer Singh ‘misfit’ for Don 3.

Source: Excel Entertainment

The first tweet also talks about how Singh has been compared with SRK. “…they constantly live in nostalgia while being extremely negative, nasty & unacceptable towards new age actors. This was the SAME reactions to Shahrukh’s Don as well, he was constantly compared to Bachchan Ji (sic).”

The problem especially with Bollywood audience is that they constantly live in nostalgia while being extremely negative, nasty & unacceptable towards new age actors. This was the SAME reactions to Shahrukh’s Don as well, he was constantly compared to Bachchan Ji. — Anjali (@ShahAnjie) August 8, 2023

There’s not even name announcement yet the constant forced hatred towards Ranveer by his 15 fandoms is soo insane. The man has proved all of you wrong in legit 3 weeks of y’all calling him a misfit to chanting his name as best actor. Literally shut the fcuk up & lie down on grass — Anjali (@ShahAnjie) August 8, 2023

In the conclusion, the thread talks about how the plot of Don 3 can be ‘anything’.

Why is it not possible for creators to leverage the legacy of Shah in new movie ??? The story can literally be ANYTHING, he can be shown as part of his story, he has clearly moved on given his blessing but no morons with 30rs in their account will give advise to Excel Prod. Owner — Anjali (@ShahAnjie) August 8, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

ADVERTISEMENT

I have noticed this as well 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/sMN4v0K9X0 — OUR STUPID REACTIONS (@STUPIDREACTIONS) August 8, 2023

Preach girl….



Ranveer is new Don, people should just accept it! https://t.co/RRp2RPUCND — Aleah (@madetolove1991) August 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, u r right , I'm happy ranveer got it. But still the walk, the cigerette, the smirk ,the bgm , I'm gonna miss that 💔, atleast CAMEO rakke fan service karna chahiye — Kurosaki (@luffykurosaki29) August 9, 2023

I don't support the reboot, but imma root for you!!!!!

You get them! pic.twitter.com/QTYJvSJuKc — Eowyn's gf || DANIEL IS BACK!!!! (@eowynsbitch) August 8, 2023

If you live in past there will be no progress, so better to accept the reality and hope for the best — Aryan (@Aryan003_) August 9, 2023

If 70s or 80s born are reqd to appreciate remake, they will not as their youth was spent with Bachhan ji movies. Young generation should appreciate new age actors. If they are not, whose failure is this? Obviously its not nostalgia. — First Impression (@impressionf7) August 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the teaser (title announcement) of Don 3 here:

Stop the comparison, please!