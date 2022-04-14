Who doesn't like spooky stories? Deep down, we all do. And today, we stumbled upon a series of Twitter threads where people revealed their spookiest horror stories that would definitely send shivers down your spine.

If you are looking forward to a sleepless night, read on.

1. These sticks and twines are going to haunt us in our dreams tonight.

Something weird is happening in the woods outside my house and I don't know what to do. — greg (@gr3gory88) October 30, 2018

2. Sleep paralysis is both scary and fascinating.

So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he's trying to kill me. (thread) — Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) August 7, 2017

3. BC, this scared the bejesus out of us.

HAUNTED STORIES FROM DELHI . Stories and anecdotes that i have collected over last 20 years from my wanderings in Delhi. I will keep adding as i go through my old diaries but here for 2 for tonight .



1) The call center - Those were the days of BPO boom in gurgoan in mid 2000 — JB (@TheDilliMirror) May 17, 2020

4. Now we'll think twice before going to the washroom.

I have two cats who no matter where they are in the house follow me to the toilet.

One sits outside

The other comes to lie down at my feet

Their demeanor is always agitated like they see something they wanna pounce on

Once I step outside the energy goes back to calm — Onny (@Ogbanje_) December 11, 2017

5. Lock your door, ALWAYS!

There have been a few small developments in my apartment, but I'm not really sure what to make of them. I just know I'm scared. (thread) — Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) August 26, 2017

6. BRB, checking the vents in my house.

Everyone’s telling scary stories for Halloween so I’ll talk about something that happened to me when I was a kid because hey, trauma never gets old.#ScaryStories — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

7. This chair scared me more than a horror movie ever can.

So, I moved the green chair out of the bedroom weeks ago. It's been in various parts of the living room ever since. (thread) pic.twitter.com/aqq5RTjiRj — Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) August 29, 2017

8. Okay, we are officially shitting our pants now.

All right, droogs, it's almost Halloween. Time for a ghost story. — Jay Kristoff (@misterkristoff) October 27, 2017

9. Hotel horror stories > any other horror stories.

I’ve been on vacation for two days, at a hotel close to the beach. Everything was going fine until some weird stuff started to happen. pic.twitter.com/1eeOkvJPFc — Manuel Bartual (@BartualEnglish) September 22, 2017

10. Who was it?

When I was around 14, and in the kitchen with my mom and sister. My younger sister said she was going to go to the local park with her friends. A moment later she and my mom were staring at me with looks of horror. I asked why, and they told me I had just said... (1/2) — Tacitus Kilgore (@TacitusKilg0re) April 6, 2022

11. Saving the best one for the last!

We took my nephew (5 at the time) to the beach for a picnic. He immediately walked to the edge of the lake and just stared at it for a good half hour. We got lunch ready and told him to come eat and this little fucker slowly turns to us and goes “the lake wants a sacrifice”. — Dizzy (@13silverroses) April 6, 2022

These were quite scary. BRB, turning on all the lights in my house!