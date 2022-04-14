Who doesn't like spooky stories? Deep down, we all do. And today, we stumbled upon a series of Twitter threads where people revealed their spookiest horror stories that would definitely send shivers down your spine.
If you are looking forward to a sleepless night, read on.
1. These sticks and twines are going to haunt us in our dreams tonight.
Something weird is happening in the woods outside my house and I don't know what to do.— greg (@gr3gory88) October 30, 2018
2. Sleep paralysis is both scary and fascinating.
So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he's trying to kill me. (thread)— Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) August 7, 2017
3. BC, this scared the bejesus out of us.
HAUNTED STORIES FROM DELHI . Stories and anecdotes that i have collected over last 20 years from my wanderings in Delhi. I will keep adding as i go through my old diaries but here for 2 for tonight .— JB (@TheDilliMirror) May 17, 2020
1) The call center - Those were the days of BPO boom in gurgoan in mid 2000
4. Now we'll think twice before going to the washroom.
5. Lock your door, ALWAYS!
There have been a few small developments in my apartment, but I'm not really sure what to make of them. I just know I'm scared. (thread)— Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) August 26, 2017
6. BRB, checking the vents in my house.
Everyone’s telling scary stories for Halloween so I’ll talk about something that happened to me when I was a kid because hey, trauma never gets old.#ScaryStories— Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019
7. This chair scared me more than a horror movie ever can.
So, I moved the green chair out of the bedroom weeks ago. It's been in various parts of the living room ever since. (thread) pic.twitter.com/aqq5RTjiRj— Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) August 29, 2017
8. Okay, we are officially shitting our pants now.
All right, droogs, it's almost Halloween. Time for a ghost story.— Jay Kristoff (@misterkristoff) October 27, 2017
9. Hotel horror stories > any other horror stories.
I’ve been on vacation for two days, at a hotel close to the beach. Everything was going fine until some weird stuff started to happen. pic.twitter.com/1eeOkvJPFc— Manuel Bartual (@BartualEnglish) September 22, 2017
10. Who was it?
When I was around 14, and in the kitchen with my mom and sister. My younger sister said she was going to go to the local park with her friends. A moment later she and my mom were staring at me with looks of horror. I asked why, and they told me I had just said... (1/2)— Tacitus Kilgore (@TacitusKilg0re) April 6, 2022
11. Saving the best one for the last!
We took my nephew (5 at the time) to the beach for a picnic. He immediately walked to the edge of the lake and just stared at it for a good half hour. We got lunch ready and told him to come eat and this little fucker slowly turns to us and goes “the lake wants a sacrifice”.— Dizzy (@13silverroses) April 6, 2022